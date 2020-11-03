By Shereen Siewert

Voters in Wausau have rejected Wausau School District proposals totaling $158 million during Tuesday’s election.

One referendum asked voters to authorize general obligation bonds for capital improvements up to $155 million, while the second would have authorize the district budget to exceed the revenue limit by $3 million for recurring purposes.

The first question on the ballot, the capital improvements question, failed by a significant margin, with just 45 percent of voters approving. Another 55 percent voted against the measure with all precincts counted.

Voters also rejected the district’s request to exceed the revenue limit, though this question resulted in a slim 51 to 49 percent margin for voters.

More than 91 percent of voters in Marathon County cast ballots in this election. The Marathon County Clerk reports 76,975 ballots were cast out of the county’s 84,336 registered voters.

Election results are not official until Nov. 10.

Like this: Like Loading...