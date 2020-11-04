By Shereen Siewert

Crews were called Wednesday to a fire at the Garden Apartments, 801 Parcher St., in Wausau.

The call came in at about 8 a.m. to the complex. Several fire and police units responded to the blaze, which appears to have started in an apartment on the third floor.

Heavy smoke was seen by crews responding to the scene.

Initial scanner traffic suggests at least one person was transported to a local hospital, but no additional information about the patient’s condition were immediately released.

The fire was extinguished shortly after crews arrived. The cause of the blaze has not yet been specified.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Like this: Like Loading...