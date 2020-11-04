By Shereen Siewert

Democrat Joe Biden has won the battleground state of Wisconsin, flipping the state from red to blue, election officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

But Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement just hours ago that Trump “is well within the threshold to request a recount” in Wisconsin, and that the campaign planned to “immediately do so.”

The margin needs to be less than 1 percent for a recount in Wisconsin. Trump will have to pay about $3 million for it unless the margin is less than one quarter of 1 percent.

Biden had 1,630,389 votes over Trump’s 1,609,879, making the margin of victory in Wisconsin 0.6 percent. Wisconsin has 10 electoral votes and is crucial to both candidates’ path to victory.

Biden also holds a narrow lead in Michigan. There, the Trump campaign said Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit trying to halt the vote count, according to an Associated Press report. Campaign officials say the race is too close to call in Michigan, which holds 16 electoral votes.

