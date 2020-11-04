Reckless driving, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and a probation violation in Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Nov. 2.

A 49-year-old Merrill woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the town of Scott. The victim was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. The driver of the second vehicle, a 51-year-old Merrill man, caused the crash when he pulled out from the stop sign into the path of the northbound vehicle.

A 16-year-old Merrill youth was cited Thursday morning just before 7 a.m. after a deputy stopped his vehicle traveling at 111 mph. The deputy was performing a focused patrol on Highway 107 in the town of Merrill based on a driving complaint. The driver was also cited for reckless driving.

A 26-year-old Merrill man was arrested Thursday after deputies investigated a disturbance in the town of Merrill. The man was brought to the Lincoln County Jail on charges of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, take and drive vehicle without owner’s consent and for violating the terms of his probation.

A 47-year-old Merrill man was arrested Thursday evening at his town of Corning home for violating the terms of his probation.

A 27-year-old Rhinelander man was stopped and cited for traveling 95 mph on Highway 51 near Tamarack Lane Sunday night.

Ten people reported striking deer last week.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department

