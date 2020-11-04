WAUSAU– Think you may have COVID-19? Download the new MyAspirus app to complete the COVID-19 symptom checker. It will tell you if you need to be tested for COVID-19. If you need to be tested, you can make your appointment right within the app. You can choose the most convenient time and Aspirus testing location for you. No need to call a busy hotline.

Anyone can sign up for MyAspirus and download the app. You don’t need to be a current Aspirus patient.

Visit MyAspirus.org to sign up. Once you’re signed up, you can download the MyAspirus app. It’s available for iOS and Android.

If MyAspirus’ COVID-19 symptom checker indicates you need to be tested for COVID-19 and you schedule an appointment, you should report to the testing site you picked at your appointment time. Please remain in your car and complete a “touchless” registration and check in on your mobile device through the MyAspirus app.

Your test results will be sent directly to your MyAspirus account. You’ll receive an email notification as soon as your results are ready.

