SILKY

Silky here! I’m a sweet girl who is hoping to find my forever home. I’m a little shy, but I promise that once I trust you I will be the sweetest cat that you ever met. And I have a secret, I only have three legs! That makes me pretty cool, right? If you think I could be the cat for you come visit me today!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

