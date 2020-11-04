STEVENS POINT – Brenda Lackey, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs & Professor of Human Dimensions of Natural Resource Management for the College of Natural Resources at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is the recipient of the 2020 NAI Award of Distinction from the National Association for Interpretation, NAI announced this week.

Brenda Lackey

The award will be presented during the 2020 NAI virtual national conference streaming Nov. 10-13. The annual conferences provide participants with professional skills and ideas and networking opportunities with others in the fields of environmental, cultural, historical and recreational resources interpretation.

The NAI Award of Distinction is presented to members who have distinctly or significantly furthered the mission and vision of NAI, as well as the profession of interpretation and positively impacted the overall NAI organization.

Thirty years ago, Brenda began her career as a park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, according to a NAI news release. Her leap of faith from this position to graduate school and subsequent academic focus and hard work at Stephen F. Austin State University and University of Idaho was rewarded when she joined the faculty at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. During the last decade and a half, thousands of students have benefitted from her teaching, advising and research.

Scores of NAI conference and workshop attendees, students in another way, have learned from her presentations. The guidebook she coauthored with her UWSP colleagues is used across the nation and beyond. She has served NAI well, on the national board, College and University Academics Section, and the Journal of Interpretation Research.

