WAUSAU — A sex offender will soon reach his mandatory release date and will be on supervised release in Wausau, according to the Wausau Police Department.

John W. Dick, 35, was convicted in 2005 of second degree sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by 8 years extended supervision, according to court records. He is due to be released Dec. 1.

When Dick was convicted, a judge ordered a withheld sentence for five years probation along with 180 days in jail for charges of resisting or obstructing an officer and criminal trespass. But less than nine months later, Dick was back in court for a revocation hearing. After a court-ordered competency evaluation and hearing, he was sentenced again in 2006 – and this time was ordered to serve 12 years in state prison.

Court records show Dick was released on extended supervision before, in 2017, and was living in Wausau before being returned to prison less than two years later for violating the terms of his release.

Upon this release Dick will be monitored by sex offender agent specialists out of the Division of Community Corrections Office based in the Marathon County Courthouse. He will live in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse, police said.

Dick will initially be on a highly restricted schedule consisting of time out in the community for work and treatment. His ongoing address and status will be updated and available online by accessing the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry at www.widocoffenders.org.

