By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division

School Record Points Last Week 1. Muskego (10) 6-0 100 1 2. Franklin – 4-0 86 2 3. Menomonee Falls – 6-0 83 3 4. Whitefish Bay – 4-0 66 5 5. Kaukauna – 5-0 58 6 6. Kenosha Bradford – 4-1 45 8 7. Marquette University – 3-1 28 4 8. Mukwonago – 4-2 23 10 9. Union Grove – 4-0 13 NR 10. Hartland Arrowhead – 4-2 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Burlington 9. Waukesha West 9. West De Pere 6. Baraboo 5. Hudson 3. Menomonie 2. Schofield D.C. Everest 1. Germantown 1.

Medium Division

School Record Points Last Week 1. Lake Country Lutheran (10) 6-0 100 1 2. Amherst – 6-0 81 4 3. Appleton Xavier – 5-1 76 5 4. Lakeside Lutheran – 5-0 69 6 5. Waukesha Catholic Memorial – 4-2 55 2 6. Wrightstown – 5-1 46 3 7. Grafton – 4-1 45 9 8. Greendale Martin Luther – 5-1 25 10 9. Rhinelander – 6-0 15 NR 10. Lake Mills – 4-2 9 NR (tie) Marshall – 5-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Freedom 8. Medford 7. Ellsworth 2. Two Rivers 2. Plymouth 1.

Small Division

School Record Points Last Week 1. Edgar (9) 6-0 99 1 2. Eau Claire Regis (1) 5-0 84 2 3. Oshkosh Lourdes – 6-0 78 3 4. Mineral Point – 4-0 69 4 5. Iola-Scandinavia – 6-0 59 T5 6. Cumberland – 6-0 53 T5 7. Colby – 4-0 37 7 8. Racine Lutheran – 5-1 31 8 9. Reedsville – 6-0 27 9 10. Hurley – 4-1 3 NR (tie) Durand – 5-1 3 NR

Others receiving votes: Brillion 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 1. Highland 1. Randolph 1. Spring Valley 1. Hilbert 1.

Like this: Like Loading...