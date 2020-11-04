Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
Large Division
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Muskego
|(10)
|6-0
|100
|1
|2. Franklin
|–
|4-0
|86
|2
|3. Menomonee Falls
|–
|6-0
|83
|3
|4. Whitefish Bay
|–
|4-0
|66
|5
|5. Kaukauna
|–
|5-0
|58
|6
|6. Kenosha Bradford
|–
|4-1
|45
|8
|7. Marquette University
|–
|3-1
|28
|4
|8. Mukwonago
|–
|4-2
|23
|10
|9. Union Grove
|–
|4-0
|13
|NR
|10. Hartland Arrowhead
|–
|4-2
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Burlington 9. Waukesha West 9. West De Pere 6. Baraboo 5. Hudson 3. Menomonie 2. Schofield D.C. Everest 1. Germantown 1.
Medium Division
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Lake Country Lutheran
|(10)
|6-0
|100
|1
|2. Amherst
|–
|6-0
|81
|4
|3. Appleton Xavier
|–
|5-1
|76
|5
|4. Lakeside Lutheran
|–
|5-0
|69
|6
|5. Waukesha Catholic Memorial
|–
|4-2
|55
|2
|6. Wrightstown
|–
|5-1
|46
|3
|7. Grafton
|–
|4-1
|45
|9
|8. Greendale Martin Luther
|–
|5-1
|25
|10
|9. Rhinelander
|–
|6-0
|15
|NR
|10. Lake Mills
|–
|4-2
|9
|NR
|(tie) Marshall
|–
|5-0
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Freedom 8. Medford 7. Ellsworth 2. Two Rivers 2. Plymouth 1.
Small Division
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Edgar
|(9)
|6-0
|99
|1
|2. Eau Claire Regis
|(1)
|5-0
|84
|2
|3. Oshkosh Lourdes
|–
|6-0
|78
|3
|4. Mineral Point
|–
|4-0
|69
|4
|5. Iola-Scandinavia
|–
|6-0
|59
|T5
|6. Cumberland
|–
|6-0
|53
|T5
|7. Colby
|–
|4-0
|37
|7
|8. Racine Lutheran
|–
|5-1
|31
|8
|9. Reedsville
|–
|6-0
|27
|9
|10. Hurley
|–
|4-1
|3
|NR
|(tie) Durand
|–
|5-1
|3
|NR
Others receiving votes: Brillion 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 1. Highland 1. Randolph 1. Spring Valley 1. Hilbert 1.