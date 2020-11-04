By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Muskego(10)6-01001
2. Franklin4-0862
3. Menomonee Falls6-0833
4. Whitefish Bay4-0665
5. Kaukauna5-0586
6. Kenosha Bradford4-1458
7. Marquette University3-1284
8. Mukwonago4-22310
9. Union Grove4-013NR
10. Hartland Arrowhead4-212NR

Others receiving votes: Burlington 9. Waukesha West 9. West De Pere 6. Baraboo 5. Hudson 3. Menomonie 2. Schofield D.C. Everest 1. Germantown 1.

Medium Division

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Lake Country Lutheran(10)6-01001
2. Amherst6-0814
3. Appleton Xavier5-1765
4. Lakeside Lutheran5-0696
5. Waukesha Catholic Memorial4-2552
6. Wrightstown5-1463
7. Grafton4-1459
8. Greendale Martin Luther5-12510
9. Rhinelander6-015NR
10. Lake Mills4-29NR
(tie) Marshall5-09NR

Others receiving votes: Freedom 8. Medford 7. Ellsworth 2. Two Rivers 2. Plymouth 1.

Small Division

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Edgar(9)6-0991
2. Eau Claire Regis(1)5-0842
3. Oshkosh Lourdes6-0783
4. Mineral Point4-0694
5. Iola-Scandinavia6-059T5
6. Cumberland6-053T5
7. Colby4-0377
8. Racine Lutheran5-1318
9. Reedsville6-0279
10. Hurley4-13NR
(tie) Durand5-13NR

Others receiving votes: Brillion 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 1. Highland 1. Randolph 1. Spring Valley 1. Hilbert 1.