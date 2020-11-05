By Shereen Siewert

Two suspects are facing criminal charges connected to a shooting last week on Wausau’s west side.

Police say a man and woman, identified as 24-year-old Emilee Mundell and 42-year-old Kendall Hamilton, entered a home in the 1300 block of North 9th Avenue on the afternoon of Oct. 28 after a dispute with the resident about money.

Once inside, Hamilton allegedly put a gun to the head of a woman inside and demanded money. When the woman’s father stepped in to assist his daughter, Hamilton then shot the 47-year-old man in the leg, according to the criminal complaint.

Hamilton and Mundell, who both list Iowa addresses, left the scene of the shooting.

The alleged victim was taken to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound and suffered a broken femur, according to the complaint. Police discovered three spent shell casings at the scene.

Hamilton faces felony charges of aggravated battery-intend bodily harm in a case filed Oct. 29 in Marathon County Circuit Court. Mundell, who is Hamilton’s girlfriend, faces a similar charge of aggravated battery-intend bodily harm, as party to a crime.

Warrants have been issued for both suspects, who have not yet been taken into custody.

The injured man, whose name is not being released because he is the alleged victim of a crime, is expected to recover.

