

WAUSAU – Kristine Gilmore and Mindy Hoppe have been named the recipients of the 2020 Athena Leadership Award and 2020 Athena Young Professional Leadership Award, respectively.

Gilmore is superintendent of the D.C. Everest Area School District; Hoppe is owner of and interior designer at Design Theory 19.

The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce announced the recipients Nov. 4 during an online program. A recording of the program is available for viewing on the Chamber’s YouTube channel.

“I am honored to receive this award on behalf of my community, which has given me this opportunity to lead and advocate on behalf of our students and families,” Gilmore said in a chamber news release. “I believe that an important facet of leadership is helping one another share the load — working together — especially in difficult times. Because of the support I receive from our board, families, staff, students, community and my family, I feel empowered to face challenges and provide opportunities to others. And, further, to serve as a mentor to other women who are looking to make a difference in their communities.”

The finalists for the 35th annual Athena Leadership Award were:

Kristine Gilmore

Amber Gober

Chrissy Kaupie

Shereen Siewert

Candy Thurs

Hoppe said she was honored to accept her award among other well-deserving finalists.

“The Athena Young Professional Leadership Award exemplifies women who go above and beyond without expecting anything in return,” she said in the release. “I hope our efforts inspire other young professionals to make a positive impact in their community and to support others in their dreams and aspirations.”

The finalists for the 13th annual Athena Young Professional Leadership Award were:

Cassandra Ambrosius

Samantha Diedrich

Jenny Fecteau

Christine Gunderson

Mindy Hoppe

Sarah Laes

Angie Servi

Lada Xiong-Vang

Kalli Yaklyvich

The awards are presented annually to women or men in recognition of their professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills.

For more information, visit WausauChamber.com.

Like this: Like Loading...