Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Ashley L. Martens, 31, of Wausau. Nov. 3, 2020: Falsely present a non-controlled substance, retail theft-alter price, bail jumping

Brett C. Barnetzke, 23, of Wausau. Oct. 29, 2020: 4th offense OWI, 4th offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, operating while revoked

Britney M. Gavitt, 28, of Wittenberg. Nov. 4, 2020: Possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

Chue Vang, 33, of Mosinee. Nov. 2, 2020: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse

Dash Bailey-Rivera, 24, of Wausau. Nov. 2, 2020: False imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping

David J. Nieuwenhuis, 40, of Wausau. Nov. 3, 2020: Theft, bail jumping

David L. Flores, 30. Nov. 2, 2020: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, OWI, bail jumping, operating while revoked



Dezerae N. Balcom, 27, of Pittsville. Oct. 29, 2020: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, bail jumping, operating while revoked

Harley J. Messer, 36, of Birnamwood. Oct. 29, 2020: Bail jumping, operating while revoked

Jacob A. Willox, 27, of Wausau. Nov. 2, 2020: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store methamphetamine

Jamie N. Dietrich, 38, of Sheboygan. Nov. 4, 2020: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; resisting or obstructing an officer; disorderly conduct



Jessica D. Henderson, 45, of Wausau. Nov. 4, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jose H. Arlequin, 35, of Wausau. Nov. 2, 2020: Criminal damage to property-use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse, battery

Michael A. Norfleet, 32, of Wausau. Nov. 4, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine

Michael E. Pardo, 41, of Aniwa. Nov. 4, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, bail jumping

Michele A. Lopez, 45, of Weston. Oct. 29, 2020: Violate a harassment restraining order, bail jumping

Robert H. Hernandez, 36, of Wausau. Nov. 2, 2020: Bail jumping

Sandy S. Chanton-Khemphomma, 28, of Wausau. Oct. 29, 2020: Intimidate a victim of a domestic abuse crime

Scot P. Wickersheim, 26, of Mosinee. Oct. 29, 2020: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon-repeater, bail jumping

Stacy A. Delgado, 29, of Shawano. Nov. 2, 2020: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, carrying a concealed weapon

WANTED: Stephanie M. Grosskopf, 40, of Weston. Arrest warrant issued Nov. 4. Charges filed Nov. 2, 2020: Retail theft, bail jumping (5 counts)

Sterling M. Wanta, 31, of Wausau. Oct. 29, 2020: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine

Garrett J. Kratwell, 28, of Mosinee. Nov. 5, 2020: Retail theft, 4 counts of bail jumping

Jesse L. Ingalls, 41, of Antigo. Nov. 5, 2020: First-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 12

Like this: Like Loading...