Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Ashley L. Martens, 31, of Wausau. Nov. 3, 2020: Falsely present a non-controlled substance, retail theft-alter price, bail jumping
  • Brett C. Barnetzke, 23, of Wausau. Oct. 29, 2020: 4th offense OWI, 4th offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, operating while revoked
  • Britney M. Gavitt, 28, of Wittenberg. Nov. 4, 2020: Possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Chue Vang, 33, of Mosinee. Nov. 2, 2020: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse
  • Dash Bailey-Rivera, 24, of Wausau. Nov. 2, 2020: False imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
  • David J. Nieuwenhuis, 40, of Wausau. Nov. 3, 2020: Theft, bail jumping
  • David L. Flores, 30. Nov. 2, 2020: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, OWI, bail jumping, operating while revoked
  • Dezerae N. Balcom, 27, of Pittsville. Oct. 29, 2020: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, bail jumping, operating while revoked
  • Harley J. Messer, 36, of Birnamwood. Oct. 29, 2020: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
  • Jacob A. Willox, 27, of Wausau. Nov. 2, 2020: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store methamphetamine
  • Jamie N. Dietrich, 38, of Sheboygan. Nov. 4, 2020: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; resisting or obstructing an officer; disorderly conduct
  • Jessica D. Henderson, 45, of Wausau. Nov. 4, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Jose H. Arlequin, 35, of Wausau. Nov. 2, 2020: Criminal damage to property-use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse, battery
  • Michael A. Norfleet, 32, of Wausau. Nov. 4, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine
  • Michael E. Pardo, 41, of Aniwa. Nov. 4, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, bail jumping
  • Michele A. Lopez, 45, of Weston. Oct. 29, 2020: Violate a harassment restraining order, bail jumping
  • Robert H. Hernandez, 36, of Wausau. Nov. 2, 2020: Bail jumping
  • Sandy S. Chanton-Khemphomma, 28, of Wausau. Oct. 29, 2020: Intimidate a victim of a domestic abuse crime
  • Scot P. Wickersheim, 26, of Mosinee. Oct. 29, 2020: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon-repeater, bail jumping
  • Stacy A. Delgado, 29, of Shawano. Nov. 2, 2020: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, carrying a concealed weapon
  • WANTED: Stephanie M. Grosskopf, 40, of Weston. Arrest warrant issued Nov. 4. Charges filed Nov. 2, 2020: Retail theft, bail jumping (5 counts)
  • Sterling M. Wanta, 31, of Wausau. Oct. 29, 2020: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine
  • Garrett J. Kratwell, 28, of Mosinee. Nov. 5, 2020: Retail theft, 4 counts of bail jumping
  • Jesse L. Ingalls, 41, of Antigo. Nov. 5, 2020: First-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 12