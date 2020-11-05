Wausau Pilot & Reivew

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the owner of a home that was destroyed by fire early Wednesday in the town of Hamburg.

Multiple crews responded to the blaze Wednesday at a property on County Road L.

According to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post, the home was a total loss and the burn site is still being investigated with the help of state fire marshals.

Officials have yet to locate the homeowner, 74-year-old Rebecca (Jakubowski) Pospyhalla, who may have left the home in a white Chrysler Town and Country van. The vehicle bears the license plate number 975-HRU.

Police are searching for Pospyhalla to verify she is safe and unharmed, and are seeking the public’s help.

“If anyone has had contact with Rebecca in the past two days or knows how to contact her please notify our dispatch center at 715-261-1200, option 1,” the Facebook post reads. “Rebecca is known to run errands in the Village of Athens and may occasionally travel to parts of northern or western Wisconsin.”

The cause of the blaze has not been released.

Like this: Like Loading...