DELAFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Two officers were shot and wounded in Wisconsin early Friday by a man wanted for attempted murder in North Dakota, police said.

In Wisconsin, Delafield Police Chief Erik Kehl said that one of his officers and another from nearby Hartland confronted a man suspected of a hit-and-run crash outside a Holiday Inn at Interstate 94 and Highway 83 in Waukesha County, about 27 miles (43 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.

Shots were exchanged and the two officers were hit, Kehl said. The officers’ wounds are not believed to be life-threatening, the chief said. The suspect in the shooting was still at large.

“If you’re in the area you’re going to want to be careful. Maybe just stay home today. Stay inside. Don’t let any strangers in your house. If you see something suspicious, call,” Kehl said at a briefing.

Fargo police, in a Facebook post, said they were notified Friday morning that the shooting in Delafield involved 23-year-old Nathanael Benton, a man wanted in their city for attempted murder.

According to Fargo police, a man called police about 2:30 a.m. Sunday and said he thought he had been shot. He said he had taken a ride share to Moorhead, Minnesota, and then experienced head pain.

He returned to Fargo and called police. He was taken to the hospital, where medical personnel found bullet fragments in his head, police said.

