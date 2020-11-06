MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources encourages hunters of all ages to celebrate their first hunt with a free first harvest and first hunting experience certificate.

“The first time you harvest an animal can be very exciting, but even the first time sitting in a tree stand or setting a trap can be memorable,” said Matthew Gross, DNR assistant big game specialist. “The DNR also offers first hunting experience certificates to commemorate the occasion.”

To obtain a certificate, visit the first certificate page on the DNR website and select which species or experience to celebrate. Hunters can submit a photograph of their special moment as well as details about the experience, including when and where the animal was harvested. All information will be displayed on the free, customized certificate to help mark the occasion.

Hunters can expect to receive their certificate electronically within a few weeks of submitting the form.

For more information on these certificates, visit the DNR’s website.

