By Darren Siewert

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is urging the public’s help in locating the owner of a home that was destroyed by fire early Wednesday in the town of Hamburg.

Police say 74-year-old Rebecca (Jakubowski) Pospyhalla, who may have left the home in a white Chrysler Town and Country van, is missing and considered endangered. The vehicle bears the license plate number 975-HRU.

Police are searching for Pospyhalla to verify she is safe and unharmed.

Multiple crews responded to the blaze Wednesday at a property on County Road L.

According to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post, the home was a total loss and the burn site is still being investigated with the help of state fire marshals.

“If anyone has had contact with Rebecca in the past two days or knows how to contact her please notify our dispatch center at 715-261-1200, option 1,” the Facebook post reads. “Rebecca is known to run errands in the Village of Athens and may occasionally travel to parts of northern or western Wisconsin.”

