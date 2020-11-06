Washington, D.C. – Benedictine Living Community-Wausau was among the 21 percent of U.S. skilled nursing facilities that have been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report.

The senior living communities earned Best Nursing Homes status by achieving a rating of High Performing, the highest possible rating, for either short-term rehabilitation or long- term care or both, Benedictine Living Community said in a news release. U.S. News gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those homes that satisfy U.S. News’ assessment of the appropriate use of key services and consistent performance in quality measures.

“We are all very proud of the Benedictine associates caring for seniors in all of our Living Communities at all levels of care,” said Jerry Carley, Benedictine President/CEO, in the release. “We receive positive feedback from seniors and their families regularly, so it’s nice to see outside recognition affirming our daily feedback.”

The Best Nursing Homes ratings reflect U.S. News’ analysis of publicly available data using a methodology defined by U.S. News that evaluates factors that it has determined most greatly impact patient and resident care, safety and outcomes. This year, to accompany the new ratings, nursing home profile pages were updated to include a patient safety summary that reflects COVID-19 data alongside other measurements of safety and related advice on choosing a home or facility amidst the pandemic.

