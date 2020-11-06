Free rapid-results COVID-19 tests will be available to community members at all three University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campuses beginning Nov. 9.

The goal is to help identify people throughout northcentral Wisconsin who may have the novel coronavirus and slow the spread of COVID-19, which has soared in the state. UW-Stevens Point is partnering with all University of Wisconsin System institutions and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to make this screening test available.

“While cases continue to be manageable on UW-Stevens Point campuses, our students and employees are part of our communities. We need everyone to be part of the solution to keep Wisconsin safe and healthy,” said Chancellor Bernie Patterson in a news release. “We invite you to put your mind at ease with this quick, convenient test.”

This is the first time a federal “surge testing” operation will use Abbott BinaxNOW rapid point-of-care tests that provide results within 15 minutes. Federal surge testing provides additional temporary federal support to areas that have seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Testing will be available at UW-Stevens Point campuses for about six weeks. Testing hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The weekly testing rotation follows:



Mondays and Thursdays – UWSP at Wausau fieldhouse at Seventh and Garfield streets – park in Lots D, E, F or on the street.

Tuesdays – UWSP at Marshfield fieldhouse – park in south lot by the marauder statue. Enter the PE door.

Wednesdays and Fridays – UW-Stevens Point, Champions Hall Multi-Activity Center – park in Lot F West at Fourth Avenue and Isadore Street. Enter through west doors.



There is no limit on the number of times people can be tested.

The testing sites will be operated by eTrueNorth under contract with the federal government. Testing is available at no cost to anyone ages 5 and older. People do not have to be experiencing symptoms or be considered a close contact of someone with COVID-19 to get a test, nor do they need to live in the community where the testing site is located.

Here is the process:



Schedule a free test at www.doineedacovid19test.com.

Go to the testing site selected. Each person will receive a voucher at check-in.

The test is a self-administered light nasal swab under the supervision of medical professionals.

Results take 15 minutes.

Participants will receive an email when results are ready. They can retrieve results by logging into the web portal where they registered.

Individuals will receive instructions on next steps, depending on test results and symptoms.

PCR test will be available onsite to confirm the diagnosis for those who meet certain criteria. PCR test results will be available in 3-5 days.

While advance registration is required, it can be done at a testing site through this portal www.doineedacovid19test.com, which will be available later today.

Like this: Like Loading...