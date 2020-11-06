Lori Baker

Lori Baker

Lori Teuke Baker, 77, died peacefully on October 31 from complications of Covid-19. She was born April 15, 1943 in Wausau, lived her early life at 1625 West Bridge Street, and attended Newman High School. She earned a BA at the University of Wisconsin, and worked for Milwaukee County for most of her career.

Lori was a talented artist before a car crash in 1958 paralyzed her left side. Against all odds, she recovered and lived a long and active life. She had an abiding appreciation for nature and good books. She loved every animal that ever crossed her path, and considered her many cats and dogs and her horse to be part of her family. Some of her happiest years were spent training and riding Khali, her Arabian horse.

Her siblings will miss her so much. Lori had a quick wit, a keen sense of humor, and the ability to find a bit of beauty in every day. Give her a gray sky and she would marvel at the shape of clouds or the quality of light.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Bill Baker, and her parents, Gilbert and Lorraine Teuke. She is survived by her sisters Judy Morman (Michael), Mary Brodhead (Rob), Molly Rose Teuke (Michael Murphy), and Ann Sweeney (Tommy), and her brother, Mike Teuke (Patti).

In lieu of flowers, Lori would have appreciated your donation to Stable Hands Equine Therapy Center in Wausau.

Shirley Beilke

Shirley Beilke

Shirley Beilke, a lifelong resident of the Wausau area, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 – just one day before her 92nd birthday – from COVID related complications.

Shirley was born November 5, 1928, in the Town of Easton, the eldest daughter of Peter and Mathilda (Carlson) Fraaza. She married Gordon Beilke on June 14, 1947, and they enjoyed almost 72 years of loving companionship together.

In addition to raising her three daughters, Shirley managed the school cafeteria at Rib Mountain Elementary for almost 25 years before her retirement.

She and Gordon enjoyed a wonderful life together. They have been faithful members of the congregation of Our Saviors Lutheran Church for more than 70 years. They raised three daughters – Kathlyn Schaaf, Pamela Beilke, and Vicki Doede – and loved spending time with their five grandchildren Heather Vander Zwaag, Lindsey Jo Doede, Matthew Doede, Jeremy Schaaf, and Cody Schaaf.

The couple loved to travel and explore. Summers would find them camping with their young family in northern Wisconsin and Door County or taking long cross-country road trips. They eventually bought a property outside of Fish Creek and enjoyed 25 years of family fun there with their grandchildren. Shirley was a loving and generous friend to many.

Shirley is survived by her daughters and her grandchildren and her brother-in-law Merlyn Beilke.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister Betty Tornow, her brother-in-law Kenneth Beilke and her sister-in-law Lydia Beilke.

No memorial service will be held to respect the need for social distancing. The family is collecting written memories and stories for Shirley’s grandchildren and those can be sent to https://www.helke.com/obituary/Shirley-Beilke.

Donations in Shirley’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter: Alzheimer’s Association, 620 S 76th Street #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214.

We wish to thank the staff of Primrose Memory Care for their loving care and support.

Wayne Hanke

Wayne Hanke

Wayne N. Hanke, age 78, of Marathon, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, after a short battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Wayne was born on July 17, 1942 in Wausau to the late Norman and Valieta (Hitzke) Hanke. He married LuAnn Gaeu on June 13, 1964. Together they celebrated 56 wonderful years of marriage.

Wayne was a hard-working dairy farmer, whose work ethic has been passed down through the generations. He, along with LuAnn, owned and operated Way-No Dairy from 1976 until his retirement in 1995, after which he was employed at ABS and then Custom Meats of Marathon. Wayne served as President of the Marathon County Holstein Breeders Association and was an active member of the Wisconsin and National Holstein Associations, served on the DHIA Board and Marathon County Calf Project. When he wasn’t working hard on the farm, Wayne enjoyed playing sheepshead and 31 with his family and friends. He was an avid bowler for 47 years, bowling two 300 games and one 299 game. He was a Packer, Brewer and Badger fan, but loved attending sporting events for his grandchildren even more. He also enjoyed bullhead fishing with his grandchildren and fishing in Canada. Wayne was known for his immaculate yard, flowers and garden. He will be remembered for teasing his friends and family, his dry sense of humor and his big smile.

He is survived by his wife LuAnn; children Jodi (Lon) Wilkosz, Wendy (Kent) Reinhardt, and Jayme (Michael) Buttke; daughter-in-law Kelly Nelson; grandchildren Andrea (Rocky Bentz) Sebold, Alyssa (Jeff) Rhoades, Kelsey (Ben) LaVaque, Kyle (Geralyn) Wilkosz, Matthew (Ava) Reinhardt, Marcus (Fiancé Elizabeth Weix) Reinhardt, Mason (Andrea) Reinhardt, Henry Buttke and Grace Buttke; great grandchildren Rielyn Rhoades, Arya LaVaque, Roman Bentz, Selah Reinhardt, Knox Rhoades and Abram Wilkosz; siblings Keith Hanke and Sharleen (Walter) Tetzlaff; brother-in-law Daniel (Sally) Gaeu; sister-in-law Doreen Gaeu (Darwin Berndt); and foreign exchange daughters Caterina Engedal and Clare Glaze; and many nieces and nephews.

Wayne is preceded in death by his son Timothy Hanke; parents Norman and Valieta Hanke; father and mother-in-law Edwin and Ella Gaeu; brother-in-law James Gaeu; and sister-in-law Sandy Hanke.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7 at Trinity Lutheran Church – Stettin, 232220 N. 120th Ave., Wausau. The Rev. Tryphine Olson Schruba will officiate. If you wish to attend in person, please be advised that masks and social distancing will be observed. The service will be live streamed at www.helke.com for those who are unable to attend in person. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau and again from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Saturday. He will be laid to rest at the Stettin Christian Cemetery.

Kyle Dorsey

Kyle Dorsey

Kyle J. Dorsey, 31, Mosinee, WI passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 30, 1989 in Effingham, Illinois, son of Donna (Langhorst) Stumborg, Mosinee and Thomas Stumborg, Mosinee.

Since February, Kyle was employed at Quality Roofing in Marshfield. Prior to that he worked at CWF in Rothschild.

Survivors include his parents, Donna Stumborg, Mosinee, Tom Stumborg, Mosinee, his paternal grandmother, Trudy Stumborg, Mosinee, his maternal grandparents, Norbert and Marilyn Langhorst, Effingham, IL, his siblings, Casey Lee, Owasso, OK and Katlin Stumborg, Mosinee and one niece, Kennedy Lee.

Kyle was preceded in death by his grandfather, Kenneth “Weep” Stumborg.

Kyle’s favorite days were spent out on the water fishing. It didn’t matter where or if the fish were even biting, he was doing what he loved most. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends floating on the river, camping, snowmobiling, cracking jokes and making sure everyone was laughing and smiling.

A Celebration of Kyle’s Life will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Green Valley Town Hall, 206560 Ancestor Lane, Mosinee, WI 54455 Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Alice Fisher

Alice Fisher

Alice E. Fisher, 92, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 3, 2020, at Wausau Manor Nursing Home.

She was born July 13, 1928, in the town of Aniwa, daughter of the late Robert and Lorina (Loos) Steckbauer. Alice attended Sandy Lane School in Aniwa for eight years and then graduated from St. Rose High School in La Crosse in 1946. On September 2, 1950, she married Victor B. Fisher at St. Anne’s Church in Wausau. He preceded her in death on October 1, 1992.

Prior to her retirement, Alice had been employed for 43 years at Wausau Insurance as a claim correspondent. Through the years, she belonged to various organizations including the Catholic Order of Foresters, VFW Auxiliary, and the Quarter Century Club. Alice had a strong faith and was actively involved at St. Anne’s for many years. She enjoyed stamp collecting, needlework and reading. She loved large family gatherings especially at Christmas.

Survivors include her brothers, Robert Steckbauer and Donald (Jean) Steckbauer, all of Wausau; nephews Dan Steckbauer, Jeff Steckbauer and Mike Steckbauer, niece Carrie Arrowood; several cousins and many long distance correspondence friends.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Steckbauer.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Face masks are required for all in attendance and social distancing protocols will be observed.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Elaine Peterson

Elaine Peterson

Elaine M. (Buchberger) Peterson, 89, of Marathon, died Wednesday November 4, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



Elaine was born July 6, 1931, in Marathon, the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Volhard) Buchberger. She married Clarence “Red” Peterson on May 30, 1955, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marathon.



Survivors include three daughters, Cheryl Kijak, Marathon, Linda Reisner (Richard), Rib Mountain, and Karen (Michael) Sprowles, Louisville, Ky.; two sons, Greg (Kathy) Peterson, Wisconsin Rapids, and David (Renee) Peterson of Wausau; 14 grandchildren, Jessica (Kevin) Ellis, Carolynn (Chris) Martin, Nicole (Wesley) Myszka, Amanda (Steve) Lowery, Jon Reisner, Rachel Kijak, Karie (Jeremy) Koppa, Mike (Amanda) Reisner, Nick (Jasmine) Peterson, Rebecca (Aaron) Wells, Erik (Katie) Kijak, Nathan (Brianna) Peterson, Ali Peterson, and Marcus Peterson; [AL1] 18 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Claude (Marge) Buchberger, Marathon, Pat (Bonnie) Buchberger, Mosinee, and Edward (Roseanne) Buchberger Jr. Marathon and one sister Diane Hoblitzell of Milwaukee.



She was preceded in death by her husband Red Peterson, grandson Cameron Abell, and sister Jean Luedtke.



Elaine lived a life filled with loving family, good friends, and her faith.

Elaine graduated from Marathon High School in 1948. She was active in Pep Club, Student Council, GAA as well as the school newspaper The Chatterbox. The description next to her senior photo says, “When answering questions, she is hard to beat, in addition to that she is very sweet.”

After high school, Elaine and her friends would travel by train to New York City, Chicago, New Orleans, and other destinations. She went to work at Employers Mutual Insurance of Wausau. She eventually became the assistant to Mr. Clyde Schlueter who would become the president. Elaine’s sister Jean would tell the story of her employment interview at Employers. Jean was seated in a room full of other women waiting to be interviewed. The hiring manager walked into the room and said “Which one of you is Elaine’s sister? You are hired, follow me.”

During this time, Elaine recalled seeing a handsome red head on leave from the Korean War wearing his military uniform with all his ribbons and medals come to visit someone else. Red would eventually become her husband of 56 years.

Elaine and Red shared a love of big band music. They were excellent dancers. Many times, at dances the floor would clear as the crowd watched them do The Jitterbug or The Charleston.

Elaine and Red lived in Mosinee, Morris Illinois, and Escanaba Michigan before returning to Marathon to spend the rest of her life.



Elaine worked in the office at Marathon High School for many years before her retirement. She really enjoyed getting to know all of the students. She particularly enjoyed having her children and grandchildren visit her in the school office.



She and Red had a very active social life including bowling, golfing, attending musical performances, and traveling the country. During retirement, they traveled to Norway to spend time with Red’s relatives and spent many winters in Hernando Florida enjoying time with family and making many new friends.



Elaine was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Parish of Marathon and was active in the Parish Council of Catholic Women, The Foresters, The American Legion Auxiliary and many other organizations. After retirement she and her lady friends from church would volunteer at the St. Anthony’s Retreat Center.

A Private Family Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. The Rev. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Public Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed as well as face masks required by all who attend.



The family would like to thank Dr. Vicky A. Baker and Dr. Pablo Abrego of the Marshfield Clinic, the staff of the Aspirus Wausau Hospital Emergency and COVID Units. As well as all the residents and staff of Copperleaf in Marathon. A special thank you to Kathleen “Sis” Hack for all of her support.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Elaine’s name.

Mary Ann Pregont

Mary Ann Pregont, 88, Wausau, died Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Our House Memory Care under the care of Interim Hospice.

She was born December 15, 1931, in Wausau, daughter of the late Stephen and Sophia (Sievert) Kuski. On August 5, 1954, she married William “Bill” Pregont at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death August 27, 2020.

For many years, Mary Ann worked at St. Anne Elementary School with the ‘Before School Program’ and with playground supervision. Among her favorite hobbies were sewing, gardening and trips up north camping and later to the cottage.

Survivors include her children, Thomas Pregont, Wausau, Gary (Nina) Pregont, New Mexico, David (Cecile) Pregont, Wausau; four grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one brother, Robert (Mary) Kuski, Green Bay.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Nieuwenhuis and two brothers, Jim and Pat Kuski.

A public visitation will take place on Wednesday November 11, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Facemasks are required for all in attendance and social distancing protocols will be observed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

