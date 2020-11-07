From Nov. 9-13, adults can pick up a Grab & Go kit from the Marathon County Public Library’s Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, that will contain supplies and instructions for painting either a mountain landscape, field of lavender or jellyfish. Free. Limit one kit per adult. For more info, call 715-359-6208.

The library and Extension Marathon County will offer virtual classes on heirloom vegetables and plants on Nov. 9 from 2-3 p.m.; Nov. 10 from 6-7 p.m.; and Nov. 11 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. All three classes will be conducted via the Zoom app. Attendees can attend the session virtually via webcam or by phone. Free, with registration required. For more info or to register, visit https://cutt.ly/1ggVBoX.

The library will offer a Grab & Go craft kit for adults from Nov. 9-20 at its Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Kits will contain the necessary supplies needed to make a colorful glass luminary jar. Free. Limit one kit per adult. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Every week now through Dec. 31, parents can stop by the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, and pick up an activity kit and picture book related to the Letter of the Week (A, B, C, etc.) for their preschooler! Activity kits and books can be acquired by calling the branch and making an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup. A new letter and activity will be offered each week. Free. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Children are invited to stop by the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, to pick up a Grab & Go kit and create a tissue paper work of art at home! The kit will allow kids to make a painting with a stained glass effect, and will be available Nov. 16-20. Free. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to retrieve a kit. For more info, call 715-359-6208.

The forest animals are getting sleepy, and kids can enjoy a Grab & Go craft and virtual story time all about hibernating animals from Nov. 16-20! Kids and parents can pick a Grab & Go craft kit from the Stratford Branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford, which will also contain a link to a hibernation story time online. Free. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to retrieve a kit. Call 715-687-4420 for more info.

Kids can decorate a jar with brightly colored tissue paper squares, then write the names of people they are thankful for on slips of paper to keep inside the jar, after picking up a Grab & Go kit from Nov. 16-20 at the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Free. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to retrieve a kit. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.

The library and Colossal Fossils will teach kids about flintknapping (making tools out of chipped stone) during a free, fun and educational online class on Nov. 17 from 4-5 p.m. via the Zoom app. Visit https://cutt.ly/Pd5KeAT to register. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Kids can make a festive, nature-inspired pinecone owl by picking up a Grab & Go craft kit from the Athens Branch, 221 Caroline St., Athens, between Nov. 18-25! The kit will contain supplies, instructions and some fun facts about owls! Free. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to retrieve a kit. Call 715-257-7292 for more info.

