Brookfield East tames D C Everest’s offense 35-0

Brookfield East corralled D C Everest’s offense and never let go to fuel a 35-0 victory in Wisconsin high school football action on November 6.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

A sigh of relief filled the air in Minocqua Lakeland’s locker room after Friday’s 8-6 win against Antigo in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Minocqua Lakeland put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Antigo 8-0 in the last stanza.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

Antigo climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 6-0 lead at intermission.

Too close for comfort: Ashland edges Mosinee 29-26

Ashland edged Mosinee in a close 29-26 encounter for a Wisconsin high school football victory on November 6. .

Defense muted both offenses in scoreless first and third quarters.

Mosinee climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 19-15 lead at halftime.

Jetstream: Colby’s quick edge makes the difference against Abbotsford 44-6

Colby jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 44-6 win over Abbotsford on November 6 in Wisconsin football.

The Hornets struck over the Falcons when the fourth quarter began 38-6.

Colby’s offense pulled ahead to a 26-6 lead over Abbotsford at halftime.

The Hornets drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.

Too close for comfort: Rice Lake edges Wausau West 26-23

Rice Lake upended Wausau West for a narrow 26-23 victory in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on November 6. .

Rice Lake got the better of the final-quarter scoring 19-10 to finish the game in style.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

Wausau West took a 13-7 lead over Rice Lake heading to the intermission locker room.

The first quarter gave Rice Lake a 7-0 lead over Wausau West.

Rosholt makes Pittsville’s offense disappear 35-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Rosholt followed in overpowering Pittsville 35-0 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on November 6.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

The first quarter gave Rosholt a 35-0 lead over Pittsville.

