New Games
Brookfield East tames D C Everest’s offense 35-0
Brookfield East corralled D C Everest’s offense and never let go to fuel a 35-0 victory in Wisconsin high school football action on November 6.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.Minocqua Lakeland edges Antigo in tough test 8-6
A sigh of relief filled the air in Minocqua Lakeland’s locker room after Friday’s 8-6 win against Antigo in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.
Minocqua Lakeland put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Antigo 8-0 in the last stanza.
Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
Antigo climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 6-0 lead at intermission.
Too close for comfort: Ashland edges Mosinee 29-26
Ashland edged Mosinee in a close 29-26 encounter for a Wisconsin high school football victory on November 6. .
Defense muted both offenses in scoreless first and third quarters.
Mosinee climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 19-15 lead at halftime.
Jetstream: Colby’s quick edge makes the difference against Abbotsford 44-6
Colby jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 44-6 win over Abbotsford on November 6 in Wisconsin football.
The Hornets struck over the Falcons when the fourth quarter began 38-6.
Colby’s offense pulled ahead to a 26-6 lead over Abbotsford at halftime.
The Hornets drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.
Too close for comfort: Rice Lake edges Wausau West 26-23
Rice Lake upended Wausau West for a narrow 26-23 victory in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on November 6. .
Rice Lake got the better of the final-quarter scoring 19-10 to finish the game in style.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
Wausau West took a 13-7 lead over Rice Lake heading to the intermission locker room.
The first quarter gave Rice Lake a 7-0 lead over Wausau West.
Rosholt makes Pittsville’s offense disappear 35-0
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Rosholt followed in overpowering Pittsville 35-0 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on November 6.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.
The first quarter gave Rosholt a 35-0 lead over Pittsville.
Our local sports coverage is made possible by readers like you. Become a Wausau Pilot & Review member for as little as $10 per month here and become a high school sports MVP today!