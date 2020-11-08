Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

United Way Volunteer Connection Marathon County: Virtual Thank You Notes for Healthcare Workers. Share your appreciation for a Healthcare Worker by sending a virtual thank you note. United Way will format and send to area hospitals. Go to unitedwaymc.org/get-involved/volunteer/ and click on the last indented opportunity description or call 715-298-5719.

Truck Drivers Needed: The Neighbors’ Place. Pick up donations weekday mornings. Age 26+, ability to drive box truck, background check and good driving record is required. Email Bettina@neighborsplace.org.

Wausau Area Mobile Meals: Route Drivers. One day a week, for about an hour or so, help deliver meals to area seniors. Substitute drivers needed as well. Contact Doris for more information. Call 715-848-5848 or email wamobilemeals@yahoo.com.

More In-Person, Remote and Virtual Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Open Door: Men’s and Women’s Winter Coats and Gloves. Adults coming out of incarceration need clothing for our Wisconsin weather. Donate new or gently used items. Contact Anne at 715-848-4044.

Bare Necessities: 2T – size 12 Boys Undergarments – Briefs, Boxers and T-shirts. Bare Necessities is a project of the Workplace Volunteer Council. New items are collected and distributed to families in need. Boys undergarments, size 2T, 3T and 4T, are especially needed now. Contact Janet at workplacevolunteercouncilmc@gmail.com or 715-359-2073, ext. 112.

The Women’s Community: Fleece Blankets. Make and donate new fleece tie blankets for guests and visitors to receive while at the shelter. Contact Allie at 715-842-5663 or allie@womenscommunity.org.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

