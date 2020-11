By Shereen Siewert

A 62-year-old man is dead after his car struck a deer Saturday in Minocqua, police said.

The victim has been identified as Richard P. Beaudoin, of Lac Du Flambeau.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 70, just east of Mercer Lake Road. Beaudoin died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...