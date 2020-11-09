United Way of Marathon County will continue the longstanding tradition of hosting the Turkey Trot.

This year the organization encourages all race participants to run as a family or friend group and participate in their own neighborhoods any time from Nov. 16 through Dec. 3.

The race costs $30. One hundred percent of your registration fee will be donated to the Marathon County Hunger Coalition, an initiative of United Way, to help feed people in need.

A limited amount of T-shirts will be printed for participants.

Registration is available at https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Wausau/VirtualUWTurkeyTrot2020.

