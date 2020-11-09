WAUSAU – Aspirus Wausau Hospital is adding one more resource to the community to help fight medication misuse.

Two drop boxes were installed in the hospital’s entrance A lobby for public use. One box is for unused or expired medication while the other is a SHARPS bin used for disposal of needles or sharp medical items.

Why use a medication drop box?

Protect the environment. Studies have found traces of pharmaceuticals in wastewater throughout the United States. Even after wastewater is treated and discharged, these pharmaceuticals persist in the environment. Preventing them from entering these ecosystems will maintain the integrity, diversity and value of our natural resources.

Increase public safety. According to the National Survey on Drug Abuse & Health, 70 percent of people 12 years and older who abuse painkillers obtained them through a friend or relative, both legally and illegally.

Improve public health. Throwing unused or unwanted medications in the trash, or leaving them out, can lead to dangerous unintended exposure to people or animals. Treat and store both prescription and over-the-counter drugs like any other poison.

Visit the Marathon County Solid Waste Department’s website to find more medication drop box locations in Marathon County, in addition to the hospital’s drop box.

