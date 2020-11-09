By Shereen Siewert

A chain reaction crash that snarled traffic Sunday for more than three hours left at least one person injured, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. when a woman struck a deer on Hwy. 51 at County Road Q between Wausau and Merrill, police said. After the first crash the deer got up and was struck by a second vehicle.

The second crash led to crashes involving four additional vehicles, police said.

Troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol along with Merrill Police officers assisted in closing the highway and rerouting traffic while the crash scene was cleared.

Police have not yet specified the severity of the injuries involved.

In a separate Lincoln County crash, this time on Saturday, one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash reported just before 4 p.m. in the town of Skanawan. The victim declined medical transport.

The crashes are still under investigation.

