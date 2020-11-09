The Central Wisconsin Recycling Collective has been recognized by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources with the 2020 Recycling Excellence Award for Projects and Initiatives.

The CWRC has exceeded DNR expectations and provided a higher standard of service to its residents, DNR Waste and Material Management Bureau Director Brad Wolbert said in a news release.

The CWRC comprises Portage County Solid Waste Department, Marathon County Solid Waste Department and Recycling Connections. It’s program, To Bin or Not to Bin, has reached hundreds of thousands of residents across central Wisconsin with fun, easy-to-understand and up-to-date messages about recycling and the proper disposal of materials.

