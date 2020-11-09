WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College in partnership with the Bureau of Apprenticeship\Department of Workforce Development recognize National Apprenticeship Week, Nov. 9 – 13.

As employers across the country struggle to find workers with the right skills because of the growing skills gap in the workforce, apprenticeships aim to fill the gap through paid on-the-job training. Apprenticeship offers career seekers the opportunity to earn a paycheck while learning from day one, and gain workplace-relevant skills in the field of their choice. Apprenticeships also provide affordable paths to secure high-paying jobs and careers.

There are 11 Youth Apprenticeship programs that seamlessly transition to 200 adult Registered Apprenticeship programs locally. To learn more about Youth Apprenticeship, visit www.ntc.edu/ya and for information about NTC’s Registered Apprenticeship programs, visit www.ntc.edu/apprenticeships.

