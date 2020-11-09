Dear editor,

It’s Saturday morning after the Tuesday vote and no official word on who’s president. Is anyone surprised? Seriously, we all knew this was coming. So many voting laws were litigated and changed in the months between the 2018 mid-terms and the primary. States now have days or weeks to count the votes. I don’t know about you, but any delay in collecting ballots or counting votes should make everyone nervous. Especially in this election, in this political climate. The legal practice of ballot harvesting alone invites issues of control and worries of fraud.

Wait! Just in on my phone now … “Biden defeats Trump.” Thank God that’s over. And it only took five days!

But it’s not over. Not until the courts say so, and the Democrats have no one to blame but themselves.

They went to the courts, initially, and fought for these changes. Now, it’s the Republicans turn to question these changes and see what the Supreme Court has to say. Once that is determined, however, everyone must move on, no more complaints.

But, before this final step, I have to scratch my head and wonder why we are questioning the election in the first place. In 2000, it was over hanging chads. This time, voting laws are at stake. Democrats in battleground states rammed through highly questionable changes to the voting laws under the cloud of COVID.

Pandemic aside, the problem with these type of moves by one party so close to the election is it’s hard not to question their sincerity, especially when Democrats made it clear they would use the pandemic for political gain. I understand gaining an edge but not at the expense of millions of voters who are hurting financially and physically, from an invisible enemy.

See you in court.

Phil Harder of Wausau

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

