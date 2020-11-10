MADISON – Calling all Wisconsin fourth-, fifth- and six-graders: It’s time to get out your paint and colored pencils for the third annual poster contest to help the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources spread the word to Keep Wildlife Wild.

The goal of the contest is to create a poster that teaches the importance of enjoying and observing wildlife in the wild and not keeping wildlife in homes or as pets.

Poster contest rules

The poster entry must contain the words: “Keep Wildlife Wild 2021” and follow the theme of the Keep Wildlife Wild tagline: “A young wild animal’s best chance for survival is with its mother!”

All posters must consist of original artwork of Wisconsin native wildlife.

Posters must fit an 8 ½” x 11″ sheet of paper.

Posters must be submitted individually; no team creations.

New this year: all posters must be submitted electronically.

Submission deadline

Participants may begin submitting electronically on Nov. 13.

To be considered, submissions must be received by Feb. 12, 2021.

There is no grace period.

The winners

First, second and third-place finalists will be selected for each grade level.

Finalists will be announced during the fourth-annual Keep Wildlife Wild week in April 2021.

Click here to view winning posters from last year’s contest and additional details about contest rules and submission procedures.

