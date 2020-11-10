Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week?s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
|Large Division
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Muskego
|(7)
|7-0
|70
|1
|2. Franklin
|–
|5-0
|60
|2
|3. Menomonee Falls
|–
|7-0
|57
|3
|4. Whitefish Bay
|–
|5-0
|47
|4
|5. Kaukauna
|–
|6-0
|46
|5
|6. Kenosha Bradford
|–
|4-1
|33
|6
|7. Mukwonago
|–
|5-2
|20
|8
|8. Union Grove
|–
|4-0
|18
|9
|9. Hartland Arrowhead
|–
|5-2
|16
|10
|10. Baraboo
|–
|6-1
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Waukesha West 4. West De Pere 4. Menomonie 3.
Medium Division
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Appleton Xavier
|(5)
|6-1
|59
|3
|2. Lakeside Lutheran
|(1)
|5-0
|47
|4
|3. Lake Country Lutheran
|–
|6-1
|44
|1
|4. Greendale Martin Luther
|–
|6-1
|43
|8
|5. Waukesha Catholic Memorial
|–
|5-2
|33
|5
|6. Amherst
|–
|6-1
|29
|2
|7. Grafton
|–
|5-1
|23
|7
|8. Marshall
|–
|6-0
|16
|T10
|9. Wrightstown
|–
|5-1
|14
|6
|10. Lake Mills
|–
|5-2
|12
|T10
Others receiving votes: Freedom 8. Medford 2.
Small Division
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Edgar
|(6)
|7-0
|60
|1
|2. Oshkosh Lourdes
|–
|7-0
|50
|3
|3. Eau Claire Regis
|–
|5-0
|46
|2
|4. Mineral Point
|–
|5-0
|43
|4
|5. Iola-Scandinavia
|–
|7-0
|39
|5
|6. Cumberland
|–
|7-0
|31
|6
|7. Colby
|–
|5-0
|25
|7
|8. Racine Lutheran
|–
|5-1
|14
|8
|9. Hurley
|–
|4-1
|6
|T10
|10. Brillion
|–
|6-0
|4
|NR
Others receiving votes: Highland 3. Reedsville 3. Spring Valley 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 2. Durand 1. 15, Hilbert 1.