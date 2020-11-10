By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week?s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Muskego(7)7-0701
2. Franklin5-0602
3. Menomonee Falls7-0573
4. Whitefish Bay5-0474
5. Kaukauna6-0465
6. Kenosha Bradford4-1336
7. Mukwonago5-2208
8. Union Grove4-0189
9. Hartland Arrowhead5-21610
10. Baraboo6-17NR

Others receiving votes: Waukesha West 4. West De Pere 4. Menomonie 3.

Medium Division

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Appleton Xavier(5)6-1593
2. Lakeside Lutheran(1)5-0474
3. Lake Country Lutheran6-1441
4. Greendale Martin Luther6-1438
5. Waukesha Catholic Memorial5-2335
6. Amherst6-1292
7. Grafton5-1237
8. Marshall6-016T10
9. Wrightstown5-1146
10. Lake Mills5-212T10

Others receiving votes: Freedom 8. Medford 2.

Small Division

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Edgar(6)7-0601
2. Oshkosh Lourdes7-0503
3. Eau Claire Regis5-0462
4. Mineral Point5-0434
5. Iola-Scandinavia7-0395
6. Cumberland7-0316
7. Colby5-0257
8. Racine Lutheran5-1148
9. Hurley4-16T10
10. Brillion6-04NR

Others receiving votes: Highland 3. Reedsville 3. Spring Valley 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 2. Durand 1. 15, Hilbert 1.