By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week?s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division School Record Points Last Week 1. Muskego (7) 7-0 70 1 2. Franklin – 5-0 60 2 3. Menomonee Falls – 7-0 57 3 4. Whitefish Bay – 5-0 47 4 5. Kaukauna – 6-0 46 5 6. Kenosha Bradford – 4-1 33 6 7. Mukwonago – 5-2 20 8 8. Union Grove – 4-0 18 9 9. Hartland Arrowhead – 5-2 16 10 10. Baraboo – 6-1 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Waukesha West 4. West De Pere 4. Menomonie 3.

Medium Division

School Record Points Last Week 1. Appleton Xavier (5) 6-1 59 3 2. Lakeside Lutheran (1) 5-0 47 4 3. Lake Country Lutheran – 6-1 44 1 4. Greendale Martin Luther – 6-1 43 8 5. Waukesha Catholic Memorial – 5-2 33 5 6. Amherst – 6-1 29 2 7. Grafton – 5-1 23 7 8. Marshall – 6-0 16 T10 9. Wrightstown – 5-1 14 6 10. Lake Mills – 5-2 12 T10

Others receiving votes: Freedom 8. Medford 2.

Small Division

School Record Points Last Week 1. Edgar (6) 7-0 60 1 2. Oshkosh Lourdes – 7-0 50 3 3. Eau Claire Regis – 5-0 46 2 4. Mineral Point – 5-0 43 4 5. Iola-Scandinavia – 7-0 39 5 6. Cumberland – 7-0 31 6 7. Colby – 5-0 25 7 8. Racine Lutheran – 5-1 14 8 9. Hurley – 4-1 6 T10 10. Brillion – 6-0 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Highland 3. Reedsville 3. Spring Valley 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 2. Durand 1. 15, Hilbert 1.

