The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles recognizes the elevated health risk to drivers over age 60 during this pandemic and has given them an extension until Jan. 21, 2021, to visit a DMV to renew their driver license with no late fee.

While drivers over age 65 are required to renew in person, a DMV visit need not take long. DMV offers these tips to reduce the time it takes to renew a driver license:

Use the Driver License Guide to fill in the form and submit it electronically

Make an appointment through the Driver License Guide

Tell your concerns to the DMV Customer Service Representative when you check in

“For those not qualified to renew their driver license online, we’ve developed robust online tools to help reduce the amount of time of their visit,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “We’re continually gauging the health risks of vulnerable populations and challenging our staff to find new ways to safely and efficiently serve customers.”

Here are other steps DMV has taken to protect the health of customers and employees:

Made the decision to restrict all in-person transactions. DMV Customer Service Centers are open only for the issuance of Wisconsin driver licenses and identification cards.

Allow qualified drivers ages 18 to 64 to renew their license online (wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL)

Allow parents to verify teen eligibility and complete a road test waiver so fewer people in DMVs

Limit the number of customers within the DMV

Allow space in the lobby for social distancing

Require staff to wear protective gear and installed protective plastic barriers

Sanitize facilities regularly

Drivers who no longer want to use their driving privilege but want identification can easily exchange their license for an ID online and a new ID card will be mailed. Details and other resources for aging drivers are available at wisconsindmv.gov/olderdrivers.

