WAUSAU – Wausau School District has named the John Muir Middle School October Citizens of the Month.

They are Ashton Beyer, Audrey Burmeister, Gabe De La Cruz, Charlie Ehlert, Austin Hack, Samuel Hane, Jerzy Haubert, Charity Her, Emily Kallio, Madeline Kelter, Aliyah Key, Lillian Laden, Pajhuab Lor, William McCorrison, Yuri Moua, Lois Patten, Jack Peterson, Kayleen Prahl, Grant Russell, Landon Sneider, Lena Sly, Sadie Steinbach, Adam Thao, James Thao, Michael Worzalla, and Seng Xai Yang.

Source: Wausau School District

