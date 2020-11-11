

Obituaries are a service of Brainard Funeral Home & Cremation Center, with locations in Wausau and Weston.

Mary Cherek

Mary Cherek

Mary Jane Cherek, 87, of Weston passed away peacefully in her sleep at Pride TLC on Nov. 9, 2020.

Mary was born in Bevent on April 25, 1933, to the late Leonard and Martha (Dallman) Turzinski.

She married Chester Cherek on June 20, 1953. They were married for 61 years before his passing in 2014. Together they had eight children. Mary was a home maker most of her life. She did assist in running the family business (Stanke Sewer Service) and later did cleaning and maintenance for St. Agnes Parish.

Mary was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She especially loved to tend to her many flower beds and large vegetable garden. She enjoyed canning, cooking and baking, sharing these talents with family, friends, and social events at church. She also enjoyed fishing and was a dedicated fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers.

She was the heart and soul of the family. Holidays and special events were often held at her house, and if not, she always contributed abundantly to the celebration. She seemed tireless and would often run circles around everyone else. She loved to be around her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed by all.

Mary is survived by her children, Bruce (Giselle) Cherek, Marge (Randy) Snippen, Lori (Dan) Artz, Allan (Cindy) Cherek, Kurt (Debbie Engman) Cherek; daughter-in-law, Debbie Cherek-Seim; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; her sister Henrietta Adamski, brother Dave (Sandy) Turzinski, sister-in-law Marge Ostrowski, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Chester, son Randy, and infant twin sons Jacob and Jeffrey.

Mary’s funeral Mass will be live streamed at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at www.brainardfuneral.com during a private family service at St. Agnes Catholic Church. The Rev. Greg Bohren will officiate. Interment will take place in the parish cemetery. Mary’s service will be made available for future viewing on the Brainard Funeral Home website.

The family would like to thank the staff of Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Pride TLC, and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for all their support, and a special thank you to Aspirus at Home Nurses.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to the family to be used in Mary’s honor at St. Agnes Catholic Church.

Dale Millard

Dale Millard

Dale A. Millard, 70, of Wausau passed away due to a motorcycle accident on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Dale was born in Wausau to the late Robert and Ida (Stengle) Millard. Dale joined the United States Marine Corps and served his country honorably. He married Laura Prozinski on Nov. 29, 2003, at Saint Andrew Lutheran Church.

Dale was proud of his service to his country and continued to serve his fellow brothers and sisters in arms through memberships and volunteering with veteran organizations. He was able to take part in the Honor Flight four times; three times as a guardian and once for being honored as a veteran. He was a member of Man of Honor Society, VFW Burns Post #388, VVA, and the DAV. He was also very proud to be the very first member of the Briq’s 100# club, and it didn’t take him long to accomplish that feat. A man of many talents, Dale enjoyed wood-burning and woodworking crafts; and would play the harmonica for anyone willing to listen. Dale loved to volunteer whenever he could at the local schools and church to work with children. He enjoyed reading to them, ministering to them in Sunday school, and helping them in the classroom. Dale was a loving and doting grandpa and always looked forward to spending time with his little buddy Brinleigh. Dale did not leave this world without giving one last gift, he donated his tissue and organs so others could live. Dale will be missed by those whose lives he touched, but his memory will continue to live on in their hearts.

Dale is survived by his wife, Laura; his children, Robert Millard and Angela Raatz; and his grandchildren, Marcus Childs, Zachary, Jackson, and Alex Millard, and Brinleigh DeBuhr.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin sister Mary Jane; his daughter DeAnna Childs; and his son Chris Millard.

A public visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at the Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven. Online condolences and words of remembrance can be left at both www.helke.com and www.brainardfuneral.com. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, services will be held at Brainard Funeral Home.

Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Family is requiring everyone to wear masks and social distance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to donate to a veteran’s group of their choice.

Glorianne Palm

Glorianne Palm

Glorianne Palm, 91, Wausau, passed away gracefully from natural causes on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born Oct. 9, 1929, on the family farm in Halder, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Leo and Frances (Martin) Baur. She graduated from Mosinee, Wisconsin, high school class of 1947. On June 2, 1951, she married James E. Palm at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Halder and together, raised three wonderful and productive boys.

Glorianne was a prominent Mary Kay Consultant for many years, a role she truly excelled at and enjoyed. She was a very social person, had many friends and acquaintances and lived life to the fullest.

Among her favorite pastimes, Glorianne loved skiing, traveling, landscaping and gardening.

Survivors include, son, Patrick Palm; sister, Yvonne (Glen) Ward; grandchildren, John, Robert, Catalina, Kristin and Elizabeth; daughters-in-law, Cindy and Carol; four great-grandchildren and cousins, Jim Nosaf and Paul Hawkins.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James; two sons, Peter and William; and siblings, Leo, Merlin, Neil, and Charles Baur.

The service will be held at St. Mathew’s Catholic Church, 229 S. 28th Ave., Wausau, WI 54401 on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Visitation will be at 11 a.m., the service will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m., Rev. Robert Thorn will preside.

Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required to attend.

The service will be streamed live and available any time on the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Rosalynn “Rosy” Roloff

Rosalynn “Rosy” Roloff

Rosalynn “Rosy” A. Roloff, 78, Schofield, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, due to heart complications at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born March 18, 1942, in Wausau, daughter of the late Norman and Hazel (Salzsieder) Block. On Oct. 14, 1961, she married Lloyd Roloff at St. John Lutheran Church, town of Easton. He preceded her in death on Sept. 10, 2009.

Rosy spent her early years growing up on a small dairy farm, in the town of Easton. She went to school just down the road from where her family farm was located. She attended St. John Lutheran School through the eighth grade, before graduating from D.C. Everest Senior High School in 1960.

She worked from home as bookkeeper for many years for Lloyd and his brother’s small residential building company, Roloff Builders, Inc.

She later used those same skills while working for two law firms in the Wausau Area. These included the law firms of Hess, Dexter and Reinertson and that of Crooks, Low and Connell. She got her realtor license in the late 1970’s and worked at ERA Action Realty.

She enjoyed spending time at the cabin up North, traveling and spending time with the “pta group”. She had a wonderful sense of humor as was evidenced by her coffee mug, decorative pillow, and tee shirt displaying the message, “There’s Only One Queen…That’s me!

Her “sweet full laugh” and wonderful sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her children, Jill (Jeff) Reiche, Rhinelander, Craig Roloff, Tallahassee, FL, three grandchildren, Dana (Anthony) Ivester, William (Elizabeth) Reiche and Rebecca Reiche, one great granddaughter, Ella Ivester.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sharon Roloff and a brother Karl Block.

A private family graveside service will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. The Rev. Gail Sowell will officiate. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Marlene Klemm

Marlene Klemm

Marlene M. Klemm, 82, of Wausau passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Marlene was born in Wausau on May 5, 1938, to the late Herbert and Bertha (Henning) Kickbusch. She met, fell in love, and married the love of her life, Donald Klemm on Dec. 10, 1966. Together they raised three boys, John, James and Joel. Donald preceded her in death on Sept. 27, 1986.

Affectionately known as Granny M, Marlene was a woman who lived her life with grace and a loving heart. Her sons don’t recall a time when she wasn’t giving; even when she didn’t have much to offer, she always had her time, her talents, and her love to share. Marlene was a woman of faith, she sang in the church choir, coordinated vacation bible school, and would actively volunteer for the church and Dime and Dollar whenever she could. Marlene was the foundation that helped to build her sons up into the men that they are today. Her love and sacrifices for them are what they will always remember. Marlene will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched, but her memory will live on in their hearts.

Marlene is survived by her three sons; John (Amanda), James (Tracy), and Joel (Amanda); grandchildren, Clayton DeChamps, Alexandria Pankow, Olivia Klemm, and Alexander Klemm; and by her brother Robert Kickbusch.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marlene was preceded in death by her brother Charles Kickbusch and her sister Barbara Koppa.

Private family services will be held. Webcasting will be available on the Helke web page after services. You can also click the link to watch the live streaming here https://www.facebook.com/motlwelswi/ at 11 on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Family and friends can go to www.helke.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.

Debra Kuether

Debra Kuether

Debra Ann Kuether, 63, Wausau, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Colonial Manor Medical and Rehabilitation Center, Wausau, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Debra was born Dec. 19, 1956, in Wausau to the late Robert T. and Geraldine R. (Stewart) Passow. At 7 years old, Debra and three of her siblings were hit by a car leading to Debra fighting for her life. At one point she recalled sitting on Jesus’s lap and being told that her journey was not over.

Debra was a caring and generous woman and loving mother and awesome sister. She enjoyed helping others and was definitely her own unique person. Debra was active in her grandson’s lives attending many of their sporting events and parties over the years. In her free time, she liked to play many different card games, bingo, cheering on the Green Bay Packers, polka dancing and roundtripping across the US.

Debra is survived by her son, Thomas (Jennifer) Ruether of Weston; grandchildren, Matthew and Jacob Ruether; siblings, Cynthia K. (Dale) Johnson of Wausau, Sherry L. Passow of Schofield, Ronald R. (Rita) Passow of Rib Mountain and Robert R. Passow of Mosinee; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her sister, Tammy Marie Franklin and companion of many years, Donald Dahlke.

A public visitation for Debra will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, at Helke Funeral Home, Wausau. Face masks and social distancing are requested by all those attending. A private service for Debra will take place at a later time with burial at Restlawn Memorial Park. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a future charitable donation in Debra’s memory.

James “Jim” Lang

James “Jim” Lang

James L. Lang, 82, of Wausau died on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Benedictine Living Community.

Jim was born on Oct. 31, 1938, in Wausau to the late Ervin and Hilda (Harder) Lang. He grew up on the family farm with his brother Kenneth and together they enjoyed fishing. Jim graduated from D.C. Everest High School and went on to technical college. He started his nearly 40-year career at the American Can Co., working his way up to become the plant superintendent at Lignotech. He also served as president and was an active member of PFMA.

Jim met Nancy Conner while roller skating at the Crystal Rock Ballroom with friends. The two of them were united in marriage on May 7, 1960, during a blizzard with 14 inches of snow. Together Jim and Nancy raised their three children, Keith, Kevin and Cindi, on a small farm of their own. Nancy preceded Jim in death on May 15, 2017.

Jim enjoyed spending time at the cottage on Blue Lake in Minocqua. Most weekends you could find him playing Sheephead at the cabin with his family, something he taught all of his grandkids to play. He was an active member of St. Mark Catholic Church in Rothschild serving as a lector and recess supervisor when the children attended St. Mark Elementary School. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa who valued time spent with family more than anything.

Jim is survived by his children Kevin (Bobbie) Lang of Minocqua, Keith (Jill) Lang of Plainfield, Illinois, and Cindi (John) Jaeger of Kronenwetter; brother Kenneth (Karen) Lang of Roscoe, Illinois; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held at noon. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St., Weston. For those that wish to attend, masks and social distancing will be required. The service will be live-streamed at www.helke.com for those who cannot attend. The Rev. Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Entombment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday.

The family would like to thank the staff at Benedictine Living Community, especially Clover Leonard, for the kindness, loving care and friendship so freely given to our father.

William Pusheck

William Pusheck

William Henry Pusheck, 89, Wausau, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Stone Crest Residence under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Bill was born Sept. 3, 1931, in Chili, Wisconsin, to the late Ernest and Leona (Sanger) Pusheck. He grew up on the family farm in Chili, Wisconsin, where he developed his strong work ethic that remained with him throughout his life. Following his graduation from Marshfield High School in 1950, he then committed to the U.S. Marine Corps. This commitment included, service during the Korean conflict from 1951-53. Bill married Betty Hoppe on May 14, 1960, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church. The couple were blessed with three sons: Robert, Benjamin and Bernard. Bill’s career of 55 years as an Ironworker and retired Ironworker with Iron Workers Local #383 located in Madison, took him to numerous construction sites within Wisconsin and even to Russia, where he worked on the US embassy, that was being built in Moscow.

Bill was a man of few words, but with actions that spoke volumes. These actions included his involvement at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, being a member since 1960 and helping out at the Bible Camp and in various ways at church over the years. Bill also found time to volunteer at the hospital to give back to the community. In his free time, he enjoyed collecting Lionel Trains and spending time outdoors. During the winters, he enjoyed moving the freshly fallen snow with some unique shovels he crafted-up in his workshop. In retirement, Bill and Betty enjoyed travelling throughout the US, Alaska and Hawaii.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Betty; sons, Robert (Tammi) of Colorado, Benjamin (Barbara) of Michigan and Bernard (Deedee Mader) of South Carolina; grandchildren, Katrina (fiancé, Jesse Diaz) Jamie, Ann (Larry Wostenberg) Pusheck, Thomas Pusheck, Jacob (Hannah) Pusheck, Matthew Pusheck, Emily Pusheck, Ellie Pusheck and Daniel Pusheck; great-granddaughter, Biranna; sister, Jeanette (Ivan) Gruetzmacher of New London, Wisconsin; and extended family and friends.

There will be a private family funeral service for Bill officiated by Pastor Gary Froseth. The service will be livestreamed at helke.com on Bill’s obituary page beginning at 11:15 a.m. on Friday. The public is welcome to visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Helke Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Bill will be entombed at Restlawn Mausoleum, town of Texas. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign the family guestbook at helke.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 512 McClellan St., Wausau, WI 54403.

Jennetta Overend

Jennetta Overend

Jennetta E. (Grebner) Overend, 89, of Kronenwetter, Wisconsin, formerly of Birchwood, Wisconsin, and the Peoria, Illinois, area passed away on Nov. 10, 2020.

Mrs. Overend was born March 29, 1931, in Woodford County, Illinois, to Albert and Elizabeth (Kneip) Grebner. She married Donald R. Overend on Oct. 16, 1954, at St. Mary’s of Lourdes Church in Metamora, Illinois.

The couple spent years of their lives in the Peoria area moving after their retirements to their lakefront home near Birchwood. They enjoyed the lakefront living until Don’s passing in March of 2007. After that Jennetta relocated to the village of Kronenwetter near her daughter. She entered assisted living and eventually a memory care facility following strokes in 2018. Jennetta was a draftsman for first the Caterpillar Tractor Company and then various other firms.

Jennetta enjoyed many activities including woodworking, crocheting, knitting, sewing doll clothes, crafting, fishing, reading, gardening and planting. She also enjoyed her volunteer activities as a fire warden, building with Habitat for Humanity, and church activities.

Survivors include two sons Peter (Kelly) Overend of Saline, Michigan, and Alex (Wendy) Overend of Cumming, Georgia; a daughter, Paula (friend Connie Friedhoff) Overend of Kronenwetter; nine grandchildren Eric, Coyle, Cuinn, Emily, Olivia, Jenna, Haley, Heather, and Sydney; brother and sisters-in-law, Lillian Grebner and Chuck and Dorothy Lowery; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Services and interment of ashes will be held at St Mary’s of Lourdes Church, Germantown Hills, Illinois, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to Special Olympics and Habitat for Humanity. These may be sent directly to the organizations or to family (Paula Overend, 2130 Setter Drive, Kronenwetter, WI 54455) to be donated in Jennetta’s name.

Special thanks to all the staff at Primrose Memory Care in Weston and to the Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Program.

Alice Duginske

Alice Duginske

Alice L. Duginske (Luedtke), 70, Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away on Nov. 7, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after being ill with COVID-19.

Alice was born on July, 17, 1950, to George and Alice (Swope) Luedtke in Wausau, Wisconsin. On May 7, 1971, Alice married Michael G. Duginske in a private ceremony.

Upon graduation from Wausau High School in 1968, Alice went to work for Fore Way Express trucking company; she worked in various departments while there, ending in the claims department in 1993. Alice went to work as the parish administrator for Good Shepherd Lutheran Church several years later and worked there until her retirement in 2008.

Throughout her life, Alice enjoyed working in various crafts, including knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, weaving, and spinning. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her pets.

She is survived by her husband, Michael G. Duginske (Wausau, Wisconsin) and her daughter Rebecca A. Duginske (Columbus, Ohio).

She was preceded in death by her parents George and Alice Luedtke.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current restrictions of COVID-19.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family with arrangements.

Alice will be remembered for the quiet respect and honor she had for everyone she met. She is and will be missed terribly.

Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 930 Edgewood Road, Wausau, WI 54403 or Worthington Chorus, 777 Evening St., Worthington, OH 43085.

Julieanna Gretz

Julieanna Gretz, 77, formerly of Birnamwood, died on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Bay at Eastview, Antigo.

Julieanna was born on Sept. 15, 1943, in New Jersey, the daughter of John and Karoline Emberger.

On Oct. 28, 1967, Julieanna was united in marriage to George Gretz in New Jersey. He preceded her in death on Oct. 5, 2020.

Julieanna was employed by Nueske’s Meats and the Homme Home of Wittenberg for a number of years. She enjoyed watching classic television shows and socializing with her friends.

Julieanna is survived by a son, George Gretz of Kenosha.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a son Joe.

Services will be planned for a later date.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Phillip Postelnik

Phillip Postelnik

Phillip H. Postelnik, 76, of Hatley died on Nov. 7, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center Weston.

Phil was born on Oct. 1, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois, to John and June (Rowan) Postelnik. On Aug. 23, 1975, he was united in marriage to Audrey Feltz at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Wausau.

Phil always worked in the home building industry. In his early years, he worked as a crew foreman at Wausau Home and later in his own business, Phil’s Carpentry. In retirement, he was a crafter and made several birdhouses and other yard ornaments. He loved woodworking.

He was a member of St. Florian’s Catholic Parish in Hatley was very active with the annual picnic and could be found at the pick-a-stick booth. He was an Elks club member and enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino.

Phil went to his heavenly home knowing his life was full of love for family and God. He was a strong and firm man in his beliefs. Always concerned about doing the right thing. Phil cherished his family and enjoyed his grandchildren immensely. Molly and Sadie (granddaughters) were his ray of sunshine (his girls). He spent countless hours caring for them, going to the dollar store, McDonald’s and protecting them from storms. The girls will miss him dearly.

Phil is survived by his wife, Audrey Postelnik; daughter, Lori (Jamie) Tocco; sons Kevin (Meghan) Postelnik and Scott (Elena) Postelnik; four granddaughters, Emma & Maddie Tocco and Sadie & Molly Postelnik; brothers Robert Postelnik of California and Tom Postelnik of Illinois as well as many other relatives and friends.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jerry and Jack.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at St. Florian’s Catholic Parish, Hatley. Fr. Gregory Bohren will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Like this: Like Loading...