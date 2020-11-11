Dear editor,

I have heard many accounts of confusion about the inaccurate polls this year. Newsflash: Disinformation has been more common than real information for years! These polls were as inaccurate as in 2016 – both were intentionally skewed for voter suppression purposes. Who’s to say, with razor-thin margins, that these fake polls didn’t flip states? This, and the media censorship, are the real election interference. It’s just like all the “peaceful protests” all summer. It’s like the “science” regarding the coronavirus that is anything but. It’s like all the false Russian collusion and Ukrainian baloney. Recently, Joe Biden and the media called the Hunter Biden story “Russian disinformation” although a wealth of information and the FBI say otherwise. Democrats have advocated voting by mail saying there is nothing to be concerned about regarding fraud when simple common sense says exactly the opposite.

Democrats want 16 year olds, felons and non-citizens to be able to vote, and of course, no voter ID or signatures required. They changed hundreds of election laws across the country at the last minute – some illegally as when Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf changed election laws when only the state Legislature is allowed to do this. They wanted more early voting and more late counting (including here in Wisconsin). Also in Wisconsin, our Election Commission refused to update the voter rolls as required by law, involving 234,000 voters. We should believe these actions were for the good of the country?

Now we’re being asked to “just accept” the election results. We’re told to “count every vote.” The 2020 election results are as accurate as the 2016 and 2020 polls. “Count every vote” is a call to lawlessness. We should count every legal vote. Chuck Schumer called President Trump’s not accepting the results “dangerous.” There are 131 affidavits and over 2,800 incident reports of fraud in Michigan alone. In Wisconsin, reports are out that up to 29,000 votes moved from Republican to Democrat by way of the same computer glitch as in Michigan. Why wasn’t it dangerous when Al Gore took 37 days in 2000 to concede? Isn’t it amazing how when votes turn up out of nowhere, they are always Democrat votes? In this election, some of these mysterious votes constitute statistical impossibilities.

As scary as the prospect of a Biden presidency is, more scary is Kamala Harris as president. Many don’t believe Biden could last more than a year or two if that. Harris got less than 3 percent of the vote in her run for president and never even made it to the first primary. She was chosen for VP simply by race and gender, not qualifications. Her Senate voting record puts her even to the left of Bernie Sanders, basically a communist. As of today, not one state has certified a presidential election winner although the media has wrongly taken the liberty of doing it. As of today, Real Clear Politics hasn’t even called Pennsylvania. Joe Biden is certainly not president-elect at this point.

Let’s hope verification of the election confirms a winner based on legal votes. It’s the only way to restore some integrity to future elections. In-person voting (with ID required) on election day with only the minimum necessary absentee ballots could have prevented this whole circus.

Randy Wokatsch of the town of Marathon

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

