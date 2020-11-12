By Shereen Siewert

The D.C. Everest High School football team will end the season immediately after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, according to a team post on social media.

The post on Twitter said all members of the varsity team will quarantine until Nov. 20 under advice from the Marathon County Health Department.

Wausau West also ended their football season this week due to COVID-19 cases, opting out of post-season play against Mosinee in a game set for Friday.

Wausau East cut their football season short in October, also due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Mosinee will now play Cadott on Friday.

