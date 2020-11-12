Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Jaquan L. Fleming, 19, of Wausau. Nov. 12, 2020: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation, intimidating a victim, contact after a domestic abuse arrest, disorderly conduct

Joseph Yang 28, of Rothschild. Nov. 11, 2020: Intimidating a victim, battery, mistreatment of animals causing death, disorderly conduct

Akeem K. Jones, 22, of Wausau. Nov. 10, 2020: Possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, operating while revoked, bail jumping



Bryce D. Ellis, 23, of Kronenwetter. Nov. 6, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an illegally obtained prescription

Cameron P. Seefeldt, 53, of Wausau. Nov. 6, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jeremiah A. Jefferson, 32, of Schofield. Nov. 5, 2020: Capture an intimate representation, invade privacy by use of a surveillance device



Joy D. Moravec, 29. Nov. 11, 2020: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer; criminal trespassing; bail jumping; disorderly conduct

Orion D. Gutowski, 32, of Merrill. Nov. 10, 2020: Possession of narcotic drugs, operating while revoked, ignition interlock device tampering or failure to install

Raymundo Solis, 38, of Wausau. Nov. 9, 2020: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm, battery, disorderly conduct

Thomas A. Vogedes, 35, of Wausau. Nov. 10, 2020: 6th offense OWI, fleeing an officer, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent

Zachary A. Guy-Neumann, 30, of Wausau. Nov. 6, 2020: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, criminal trespassing, criminal damage to property, resisting or obstructing an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety

