By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau elementary school is being honored by the U.S. Department of Education in a virtual ceremony Friday, according to the Wausau School District.

Thomas Jefferson Elementary, 500 W. Randolph St., will be awarded the 2020 Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing National Blue Ribbon. Thomas Jefferson is one of just eight recipients of the award in Wisconsin and 317 nationwide.

Brent Johnson said he is proud to be principal at Thomas Jefferson and praised the staff, students and parents at the school.

“We are honored to be the recipient of such a prestigious award,” Johnson said. “This award is a reflection of the hard work and passion of many amazing people.”

The virtual ceremony is at 2 p.m. Friday and will be livestreamed at this link. A recorded version will be available later in the day here.

