By Shereen Siewert

A 30-year-old Wausau man is accused of firing an illegally-owned firearm at a couple, chasing them for several blocks on the city’s northeast side.

The alleged shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Sixth Street in Wausau. Officers responded to 911 caller who reported that a man she didn’t recognize fired at her and her boyfriend after chasing the couple from a convenience store.

The woman told police the suspect threatened to stab her boyfriend before firing his weapon and fleeing in a black SUV.

Police later identified the suspect as Zachary Guy-Neumann, who is facing two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with the shooting. Guy-Neumann was arrested Nov. 4 at a downtown Wausau apartment complex.

Charges were filed Nov. 6 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

In a separate case filed the same day, Guy-Neumann was also charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, criminal trespassing, criminal damage to property, resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of THC.

During an initial appearance on Nov. 6, Circuit Judge Greg Strasser ordered Guy-Neumann held on a $50,000 bond with the first $1,000 to be paid in cash. He remains behind bars.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 29.

Like this: Like Loading...