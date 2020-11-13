WAUSAU – A doctor at Aspirus Heart & Vascular is the first in Wisconsin to successfully implant a new high-tech implantable cardioverter defibrillator, or ICT, Aspirus announced this week.

Kevin Rist

Dr. Kevin Rist of Aspirus Heart & Vascular performed the implant of Abbott’s Gallant ICT which features Bluetooth technology and a secure smartphone app for continuous remote monitoring. The app helps streamline communication between patients and their doctors. It also provides access to data which helps patients take an active role in their healthcare. Through the app, physicians can continuously monitor their patient’s heart leading to timely communication and treatment plans.

“Being able to connect remotely with my patients and their health data through a secure smartphone app is revolutionary and will enable me to better communicate with my patients on their treatment plans,” Rist said in a news release. “This life-changing technology will impact patient care in a meaningful way.”

It is estimated that as many as 6.1 million people in the United States battle cardiac arrhythmias, or abnormal heart rhythms, according to Aspirus. ICDs are often recommended to help reduce the risks of life-threatening arrhythmias. For patients with heart failure or in situations when the heart’s chambers beat out of sync, ICDs can be used to restore the heart’s natural pattern of beating.

