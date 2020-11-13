Wausau Pilot & Review

Country Jam USA on Friday announced Morgan Wallen, Chris Young and John Pardi will headline the 2021 event.

The festival returns to Eau Claire the weekend of July 15-17 for the 31st annual Country Jam USA.

“We are so excited to get back to work,” said Kathy Wright, general manager at Country Jam USA. “We realize things are tough out there right now and releasing the lineup to give our fans something to look forward to is exciting.”

The annual event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wright said festival organizers are hopeful about holding an event in 2021 and are ready to make changes to safety protocols if necessary.

Country Jam’s 2021 lineup includes more than 20 acts on three stages, three of which are new to the festival. Morgan Wallen, HARDY and Rodney Atkins are first-time performers at Country Jam, while Phil Vassar, BlackHawk and Tracy Lawrence are returning fan favorites.

Tickets and campsites will go on sale at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 at www.countryjamwi.com.

Like this: Like Loading...