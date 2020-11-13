WAUSAU – Fleet Farm spearheaded The Salvation Army’s Rescue Christmas initiative to help raise money for families in need when it hosted the official Red Kettle Campaign kick-off this morning.

Salvation Army officer Major Paul Logan stressed the importance of the initiative.

“Due to the effects of the pandemic, we are expecting the need to be greater this year. We could serve up to 155 percent more people with Christmas assistance, assuming the resources are available,” Logan said. “This includes helping place presents under the tree, putting food on the table, paying bills and providing shelter for those without a home.”

Last year, the iconic bell ringer volunteers, employees and donors helped raise over $150,000 for Marathon County, of which 87 percent remains in the community, according to The Salvation Army. For more information, visit sawausau.org.

