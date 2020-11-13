In an effort to bring awareness to mental health issues, the National Alliance on Mental Illness will host a virtual showing of the documentary “Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops” on Nov. 19.

This documentary follows Ernie Stevens and Joe Smarro, two police officers with the San Antonio Texas Police Department, who are diverting people away from jail and into mental health treatment, one 911 call at a time.

A matinee showing will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a Q&A with Stevens; an evening showing will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with a Q&A with Smarro.

The first 100 people to register before Nov. 12 will receive complimentary popcorn in the mail to enjoy during the film.

For more information and to register, visit https://namiwisconsin.org/nami-wisconsin-events/crisis-cops/.

