Three University of Wisconsin campuses have announced they will move to online instruction after Thanksgiving break, while aiming to resume in-person classes for the spring semester.

UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout and UW-River Falls will make the shift. All three campuses will remain open through the end of semester.

Students are encouraged to stay on campus during Thanksgiving break, and are asked to have COVID-19 tests before returning to campus should they decide to go home.

University officials say the executive order by Gov. Tony Evers advising residents to stay home was a major factor in the decision, which was not based on the number of coronavirus cases currently recorded on campus.

