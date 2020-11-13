STEVENS POINT – Graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point are invited to share insights about career satisfaction and their Pointer experience this month.

UW-Stevens Point and UW System have partnered with the Career Leadership Collective to conduct a national online survey to collect career pathway data from alumni. It seeks career satisfaction and insights from alumni who completed bachelor’s degrees in calendar years 2010 and 2015. The National Alumni Career Mobility Survey will be open from Nov. 14 through December.

The data collected by this survey will help UW-Stevens Point better understand the professional pathways of graduates and prepare students for continued, improved career success.

“We value feedback from our alumni. Learning who and what were most impactful in a graduate’s journey at UW-Stevens Point will help us build on the strengths of our programs and services for students in the future,” said Chancellor Bernie Patterson.

If you are a 2010 or 2015 graduate, follow this link: http://bit.ly/UWSPNACM2020.

