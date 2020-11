WAUSAU – Area organizations honored veterans Nov. 11 at Bunkers in Wausau with a ceremony, prayer, proclamation and presentation of the U.S. flag.

In addition, the Color Guard and Honor Guard, under command of John Pellegrino, presented colors, as well as a military honors salute and “Taps.” A wreath was presented by the Wausau American Legion Post 10 Auxiliary, with the Solemn Bell toll at 11:11 a.m., to commemorate the first Armistice Day, ending World War I.

Like this: Like Loading...