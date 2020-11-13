

Obituaries are a service of Brainard Funeral Home & Cremation Center, with locations in Wausau and Weston.

Jeffery Reeder

The family of Jeffery Kurt Reeder is saddened to announce his passing on Nov. 5, 2020, at the age of 65, in Florence, Wisconsin, after a valiant battle with diabetes.

Jeff was born in Chicago, Illinois, on April 16, 1955, son of the late Victor and Ann (Myroup) Reeder. In 1968, the family relocated to Eland, Wisconsin. Jeff was united in marriage to Lucy Gritzmacher on Oct. 23, 1982. The two enjoyed 29 years of marriage until her passing on Dec. 26, 2011. Jeff and Lucy were blessed with a loving son Justin. Jeff later married Dora Howell on July 5, 2014.

While living in rural Wisconsin, Jeff developed an interest in raising sheep and became very involved in 4-H and FFA. Jeff graduated from Wittenberg/Birnamwood High School in 1973 and pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural education from UW-River Falls in 1977. He later obtained his Masters in Education Administration from UW-Superior. After caring for his wife Lucy, Jeff pursued an interest in the medical field and obtained certification as a medical assistant from Rasmussen College. At UW-River Falls he was a member of the swim team and the Phi Sigma Epsilon Fraternity. Jeff’s career was filled with many accomplishments and adventures as one of the founding officers for his family’s business, Custom Glass Products, an educator in four states, a youth swim coach, and ending his career as an administrator in Wisconsin and in Alaska.

Jeff was an avid Chicago sports fan of the Bears, Blackhawks and Cubs. He loved to travel, garden and ice fish, and enjoyed many challenges as a lifelong learner. Jeff enjoyed time with family and friends and was an especially devoted husband, father and son. He will be deeply missed.

In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his first wife Lucy.

Jeff is survived by and will lovingly be remembered by his wife, Dora; son, Justin; stepsons, William (Robin) Howell, Nick (Rosemary) Nevil, Jesse Nevil, eight step-grandchildren; siblings, Vicki (Joseph) Oboikovitz, Michael (Sarah) Reeder, Eric (Lisa) Reeder, Steven (Annetta) Reeder, Desiree’ (Tim) Pampuch; nieces and nephews, Sarah, Matthew, Lana, Erin, Mallory, Sam, Mariah, Cameron, Celsea, Adam, and Victor who loved his “corny” jokes and his free spirit; aunts and uncles, Virginia and Jack Ventura, Dottie and Larry Krull, and Carole and Michael Chlebek; as well as many cousins and friends, too numerous to mention all by name.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association 800-342-2383 in memory of Jeff and Lucy.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home of Iron Mountain, with service to follow at 1 p.m., Rev. Henry Yoap officiating. Additionally, graveside services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. in Eland Cemetery in Norrie, Wisconsin, with Pastor Clifford Kessen officiating.

Condolences to the family of Jeff Reeder may be expressed online at www.ernashfuneralhomes.com.

The family has entrusted the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home of Iron Mountain with the arrangements.

Violet Gorski

Violet Eve Gorski, 88, was born into eternal life on Nov. 8, 2020. Violet was born on March 16, 1932, in Schofield, Wisconsin, to the late Peter and Helen (Mieska) Stoltz. On Oct. 29, 1955, Violet was united in marriage with Daniel Gorski at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild, where both Violet and her husband were active members of the church. Daniel preceded her in death on March 11, 1994.

Violet dedicated her life to raising her family and to her Catholic faith. She was a proud parishioner of St. Therese Parish for over 80 years. Her faith journey included receiving her First Holy Communion on June 25, 1939 and her lifetime service as a volunteer at St. Therese Parish. Violet was particularly proud of her 17 years as a catechist. She believed she made a difference in the young people she taught, by highlighting the sermons of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen and the teachings in the Baltimore Catechism.

Survivors include her five children, Paul G. (Kim) Gorski, Milwaukee, Mark (Kay) Gorski, Honolulu, Hawaii, and John (Lisa) Gorski, Omaha, Nebraska, Jane (Kevin) Wecker, Green Bay, and Beth (Jeffrey) Aldrich, Chippewa Falls; five grandchildren, Timothy (Stephanie) Aldrich, Stanley, Wisconsin, Samuel (Allison) Aldrich, Nashville, Tennessee, Hannah Aldrich, Chippewa Falls, Joshua Gorski, Omaha, Nebraska, and Isaac Wecker, Green Bay, and much anticipated first great grandchild baby girl Aldrich (Timothy and Stephanie Aldrich) due Christmas Day; brother, Billy (Betty) Stoltz, Schofield; sisters and brothers in law, Judy Stoltz, Schofield, Phillip and Violet Gorski, Schofield, Phyllis Kasprak, Bevent, multiple nieces and nephews and friends, especially Shirley Raddant, Jackie Saari and Dolores Achenreiner.

In addition to her husband and parents, Violet was preceded in death by her two sisters, Gladys Hack and Irene Stoltz, three brothers, Danny, Phillip and Hubert Stoltz, father and mother in law, Peter and Mary Gorski, brothers and sisters in law, Norman Hack, Raymond and Georgiana Gorski, Sister Mary Francelma Gorski, Ray and Rita Gross and Earl Kasprak.

With abundance of caution surrounding COVID-19 circumstances, a private rosary and Catholic Mass will be celebrated at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter.

In lieu of flowers, any prayerful contributions will be used for Masses to be said for Violet.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

John Kruit

John L Kruit, our loving husband, father and grandfather went home to his loving Savior, Lord and King on Nov. 8, 2020.

John was born in Highland, Indiana, on July 11, 1934, and at the age of 9 months his parents moved the family to Birnamwood, in the town of Norrie. When John was 14 years old, his dad passed away. He quit school and farmed with his mother until his marriage to Joyce Shearrow on Dec. 26, 1959, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. They were just shy of 61 years of marriage.

In the spring of 1961, they bought a farm in the town of Berlin, farming and raising their five children. They started with 20 cows and 240 acres and by the time he retired in 1997 they were milking 90 cows and owned 475 acres. In 1968, he was recognized and awarded the Marathon County Young Farmer of the Year. After leaving the farm he was a truck driver for seven years and following that he worked for the town of Berlin 13 years.

John was very active in the church serving on the deacon board, teaching Sunday School and Wednesday Bible studies. He was Sunday School Superintendent at one time and also sang in the choir from age 15 until there was no choir. He spent a number of years singing in nursing homes with the A-Men Quartet which he greatly enjoyed. In 1984, John spent two weeks in India on a mission trip with Rev. Richard Krenz and three others.

John is survived by his loving wife of 60years, children Linda (Alan) Burt, Texas; Laura Kruit, Texas; Lynette (Mark) Novak, Wisconsin; Stephen Kruit, Wisconsin; Rich (Tiffany) Kruit, Wisconsin; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister Helen Froehlich, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law Arliss Kruit and Shirley Kruit, Wisconsin; brother-in law Dick (Connie) Shearrow, Minnesota; Sisters-in-law Ellie (Shearrow)and Vic Eckstein, Indiana; Zona Shearrow, Tennessee; Lois Shearrow, Wisconsin; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents Peter ad Catherine (Monru) Kruit, brothers Willie, Henry and Everett (and Betty), sister Jennie (and Al) Doak; brothers-in-law Les Froehlich, Bill and Ken Shearrow, sister-in-law JoAnn (and Don) Posta, parent-in-laws Elmer and Hazel Shearrow.

Esther Kufahl Clemens

Esther was born Jan. 1, 1919, to Sophia (Kloth) Kufahl and Hubert Kufahl in Marathon City. Esther had four brothers: Elmer (Popeye), Hilbert (Chief), LeRoy (Pete), and Marvin. They all preceded her in death. She died on Nov. 11, 2020.

Esther married George Clemens in Ironwood, Michigan. They lived in Brokaw, Wisconsin, where they had four sons: Donald (Joann), John (Jack), Neil, and Richard (Debbie). Together, they later built their home in the town of Texas. Neil died in January of 1990, George died in April of 2000, and John died in November of 2012.

Esther was blessed and was a blessing to her 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great, great-grandchildren, and special nieces and nephews.

Throughout her long life, she brought our families together with her wonderful holiday dinners, and most importantly with her unconditional love. In that spirit, let us all try to follow her example and make that love unending.

Private family services are being held.

Russell Wiskowski

Russell James Wiskowski, 94, of Weston passed away on Nov. 10, 2020, surrounded by his ever-loving family. Russell was born to Alexander and Anastasia (Nowak) Wiskowski on Jan. 16, 1926.

He married the love of his life, Elizabeth Krake, on a sunny Wednesday, on June 22, 1949, at St. Mary Catholic Church. They had 71 wonderful years together. Together they raised seven children and fostered seven more.

Russell is survived by his wife Elizabeth, two sons: Mark (Susan) Schofield; Michael (Bonnie) Pewaukee; three daughters: Tina Mandeville, Madison and Weston; Mary (James) Nechuta, Mosinee; Lisa (Paul) Krause, Wausau; grandchildren: Robert (Denise Garza) Washington, Miles City, Montana; Priscilla (Ken Ruhland) Gresens, Madison; Shannon (Jennifer) Mandeville, Madison; Heidi (Brian) Oberstadt, Stevens Point; James (Bailey Geisser) Wiskowski, Wyocena; Karla (Zac) Auner, Madison; Ginger (Sam Burman) Pasch, Bayside; Bradley Wiskowski, Denver, Colorado; Michael (Kelly) Nechuta, Hayward, Jason (Angela) Nechuta, Mosinee, Nathan (Whitney) Nechuta, Mosinee; Adam (Jennifer) Krause, Wausau; Alex (Willow Falk-Lefay) Krause, Wausau; and Alexa Wiskowski, Pewaukee; great grandchildren: Brianna (Bobby Hogan) Waters, Neillsville; Justin Mandeville, Madison; Rocky Wiskowski, Baraboo; Rusty Wiskowski, Baraboo; Brauley Schneider, Wausau; Theodore Oberstadt, Stevens Point; Ryan Nechuta, Hayward; Lydia Nechuta, Hayward; Noah Nechuta, Mosinee; Jackson Nechuta, Mosinee; Payton Nechuta, Mosinee; Carter Nechuta, Mosinee; Addison Nechuta, Mosinee; Aiden Krause, Wausau; Bailey Krause, Wausau; Connor Krause, Wausau; and Michael Pasch, Ocala, Florida; great-great-grandchildren: Nathan Mandeville, Madison; Jordan Waters, Neillsville; and one more on the way due next spring.

Russell was preceded in death by one brother: Frank; one son: Matthew; one daughter: Frances Olson; and one grandson Steven Wiskowski.

Some of Russell’s greatest passions were his family, his love of St. Therese Catholic Church, and praying the Rosary daily. He donated his carpentry craftsmanship in building the altar and many of the other wooden fixtures of the sanctuary of St. Therese Church. Russell was also a life-long outdoorsman and hunter all the way through age 93.

Together Russell and Elizabeth owned the Weston Tree Co. and for 41 years owned the Weston Green House. Russell loved to help others, he had the patience of a saint and a great sense of humor. He also started Weston’s Boy Scout Troop #439 in 1967. For many years, Russell served on the Weston Fire & Police Commission. He proudly carried the retirement badge to this day.

Russell will be deeply missed by his loving family. Services are at St. Therese Catholic Church on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, with visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m.; officiated by Father Albert Saleth. Burial will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com.

The entire family would like to thank the team of the Wausau Aspirus Hospice Center for helping us make Dad’s final days comfortable in the home he built.

He will always be our sunshine.

James Kolinski Sr.

James W. Kolinski Sr., 83, of Wittenberg died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home.

James was born on Feb. 20, 1937, in St. Francis, Wisconsin, the son of Nick and Evelyn (Doty) Kolinski.

Jim was a United States Air Force veteran, proudly serving his country as an aircraft mechanic from 1954 to 1959. He was a member of the Elderon Memorial Post #8068 Veterans of Foreign Wars.

On Oct. 10, 1959, James was united in marriage to Margaret Wombacher in East St. Louis, Illinois. She preceded him in death on Sept. 5, 2006. He then married Mary (Szutkowski) Van Lanen on Feb. 12, 2008, in Las Vegas.

Jim worked at various companies as a maintenance supervisor. He also owned and operated the former Jim and Marge’s Tavern in Elderon, as well as Klinkers in Wittenberg. Jim was an avid sports fan and enjoyed the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. He enjoyed hunting, a trip to the casino and socializing with his friends and family in local establishments.

James is survived by his wife, Mary Kolinski; three sons, James (Lori) Kolinski, Joseph Kolinski and Jerald Kolinski; four stepchildren, Cindy (Dan) Borcherding, Robert (Diane) Van Lanen, Russell (Jan) Van Lanen and Greg (Cindy) Van Lanen; five grandchildren; six step grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren and one sister, Rhonda (Duane) Miller.

James was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Margaret, and two sons John in infancy and Jeffrey.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Rev. Greg Bohren will preside. Burial will be in Evergreen Rest Cemetery, Elderon, with military honors conducted by the VFW. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

