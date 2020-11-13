Dear editor,

Maybe you’re as tired as I am of the senatorial behavior of Ron Johnson. His most recent comments that he didn’t think there was anything to congratulate president-elect Joe Biden for, uttered as he bypassed a reporter, are just the latest in a series of gaffes and missteps by a man who is supposed to be representing the people of Wisconsin.

We are one of the hardest hit states by the coronavirus. Tariffs are hurting our businesses. Our restaurants and entertainment venues need financial help. Schools and hospitals are stressed out. Folks are unemployed.

And where is Ron? Not around here as far as I can tell. Instead, he’s spent most of his time on a non-productive, time-wasting investigation of the Biden family.

2022 can’t come quickly enough as it will be the year to see Ron return to the plastics business, either by choice or the action of Wisconsin voters.

Jim Force of Wausau

