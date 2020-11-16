WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts has announced a call for art for its 31st annual “Midwest Seasons” exhibition. The submission deadline is Nov. 23.

Original works should draw inspiration from Midwest impressions and activities. Interpretations of the season can be broad, and entries are not limited to representational works.

Best of Show wins $600, Award of Excellence $150 and Honors $50. A total of $1,200 will be awarded.

The exhibit will be held Jan. 8 through March 6 at 427 N. Fourth St., Wausau.

Visit cvawausau.org/callforentry for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...