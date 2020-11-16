WESTON – GiGi’s Playhouse, offering free educational, therapeutic and career development programs for people with Down syndrome, is coming to north central Wisconsin.

GiGi’s will host the grand opening of its 51st location at noon Dec. 12 at 3910 Schofield Ave., Suite 3, in Weston.

“The way north central Wisconsin has opened up and welcomed GiGi’s Playhouse is truly a gift,” founder and chief belief officer Nancy Gianni said in a news release. “What I love about GiGi’s Playhouse is that we serve individuals with Down syndrome, but we also give the community a place to serve.”

The celebration will be held virtually on Facebook and on Gigi’s Playhouse website. Viewers will also get a virtual Playhouse tour.

Questions about the grand opening, donating or volunteering can be emailed to wausau@gigisplayhouse.org.

Like this: Like Loading...